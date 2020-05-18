Colby Knight of Peterborough is a member of the Class of 2020 at ConVal Regional High School, and plans to attend Nichols College. While at ConVal, Colby played soccer. Colby's parents are Adrianna Champney of Peterborough and Tom Knight of Dublin.
