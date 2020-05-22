Brenna Martens of Antrim is a member of the Class of 2020 at Conval Regional High School, and plans to attend the University of Maine, Orono. While at ConVal, Brenna was in marching band for four years, and a drum major senior year; select choir and girls a cappella, four years; cheerleading, two years; girls ice hockey; Color Guard; and choreographer for HYAA cheer. Brenna's siblings are Gavin Martens, junior at Plymouth State University; Nathaniel Leahigh, Air Force; Izabelle Leahigh, Air Force; Sabrina Leahigh, sophomore at Conval; Hannah Leahigh, 8th grade, Great Brook School; and Austin Martens, 3rd grade, Carolina Friends School, N.C. Brenna's parents are Melissa and Richard Leahigh (retired Air Force technical sergeant) of Antrim, and Nick Martens of Durham, N.C.