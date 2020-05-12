Cole Masterson

Cole Masterson of Keene is a member of the Class of 2020 at Keene High School, and enlisted in the United States Army in October 2019. He will be leaving for basic training at the end of June. While at Keene High, Cole was a member of the football team and was one of the varsity team captains. Cole's father is Ben Masterson and his stepmother is Jessica Masterson. 