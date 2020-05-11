Camden Dunbar of Walpole is a member of the Class of 2020 at Fall Mountain Regional High School, and plans to attend Plymouth State University to major in business and play football for the Plymouth State Panthers. While at Fall Mountain, Camden participated in soccer for three years, ski club for four years, football for one year, band and marching band for four years, jazz band for three years, choir for one year, and was the school's Madrigals accompanist for two years. Camden also was part of the Monadnock music festival for two years, the jazz invitational concert for three years, as well as community summer concerts. Camden's parents are Marcie and Jayson Dunbar of Walpole.
