Bethany Warner of Troy is a member of the Class of 2020 at Monadnock Regional High School, and plans to attend the University of New Haven and major in criminal justice. While at Monadnock, Bethany was part of the school's color guard, and has been dancing at the Bogovich School of Dance for four years. Bethany's parents are Dan and Shari Warner.
