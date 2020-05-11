Avery Honey

Avery Honey of Alstead is a member of the Class of 2020 at Fall Mountain Regional High School, and plans to attend Keene State College in the Honors program for elementary education. While at Fall Mountain, Avery participated in theater, Madrigals, chorus, mentoring, Interact, Spanish Club and National Honor Society. She was also a volunteer for the N.H. Teen Institute. Avery's parents are Darren and Laura Honey of Alstead.