Ashlie Chandler of Antrim is a member of the Class of 2020 at ConVal Regional High School, and plans to attend Keene State College. While at ConVal, Ashlie was a four-year member of chorus (and president for two years), and played field hockey and softball all four years. Ashlie's parents are Eric and Wendy Chandler.
