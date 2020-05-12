Andrew Burge

Andrew Burge of West Chesterfield is a member of the Class of 2020 at Keene High School, and is going west to work on the Four Three Land & Cattle Ranch in Wyoming. While at Keene High, Andrew enjoyed the automotive program in the Cheshire Career Center and learning to play guitar. Andrew's parents are Joanna Burge of West Chesterfield and John Burge of Spofford.