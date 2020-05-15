Alexis Anderson is a member of the Class of 2020 at Hinsdale High School, and plans to attend Alvernia University for athletic training. While at Hinsdale High, Alexis played softball during sophomore and junior years and would have played senior year, was a member of Student Council during sophomore, junior and senior years, and was Travel Club secretary during sophomore year. Alexis' parents are April and Carl Anderson.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Keene woman dies in Walpole crash between motorcycle, UPS truck
- Keene testing site doesn't draw a crowd
- Keene school board accepts Shaun Filiault's resignation
- A moment in local history: The 'Widest Paved Main Street in the World', by Alan F. Rumrill
- Peterborough restaurant cites COVID-19 in announcing closure
- Employees called back to work can say no under some circumstances
- NH officials announce availability of antibody testing for COVID-19
- Winchester nursing-home resident tests positive for COVID-19
- Potential buyer makes offer on Troy Mills property
- Keene State's plans for fall include mix of live, remote learning
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
No subscription necessary