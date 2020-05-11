Alex St. John of Charlestown is a member of the Class of 2020 at Fall Mountain Regional High School, and plans to study computer hardware engineering after graduation. While at Fall Mountain, Alex held JROTC ranks up to and including Battalion Commander, Rifle Team Captain, Drill Team Captain and Raider Team Member, and participated in the Congress of Future Science & Technology Leaders, St. Paul's Academy Advanced Studies Program and the AMVETS Spirit of America Youth Conference. Alex's parents are Karen Chandler and Randy St. John.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Keene woman dies in Walpole crash between motorcycle, UPS truck
- Keene testing site doesn't draw a crowd
- Keene brewery's request to serve alcohol outside sparks heated debate
- Six more NH residents die of COVID-19
- Keene manager: Officials to help eateries contend with sidewalk squeeze
- A moment in local history: The 'Widest Paved Main Street in the World', by Alan F. Rumrill
- In memory of Zachary Campbell
- NH reports 19 COVID-19 deaths, highest single-day toll so far
- Man dies by suicide after traffic stop
- NH officials announce availability of antibody testing for COVID-19
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
No subscription necessary