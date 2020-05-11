Alex St. John
Melissa Eggleston

Alex St. John of Charlestown is a member of the Class of 2020 at Fall Mountain Regional High School, and plans to study computer hardware engineering after graduation. While at Fall Mountain, Alex held JROTC ranks up to and including Battalion Commander, Rifle Team Captain, Drill Team Captain and Raider Team Member, and participated in the Congress of Future Science & Technology Leaders, St. Paul's Academy Advanced Studies Program and the AMVETS Spirit of America Youth Conference. Alex's parents are Karen Chandler and Randy St. John.