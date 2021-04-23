With another drought developing in much of the state, Gov. Chris Sununu is urging affected residents to take advantage of an emergency aid program.
Much of southern and western New Hampshire is in moderate drought, with abnormally dry conditions in the rest of the state. Without more sustained precipitation, forecasters say, the drought could worsen in the coming weeks.
The state is still running an aid program that began, for the first time, at the height of the drought late last fall. It used the state Drinking & Ground Water Trust Fund to provide bottled water and new wells for low-income home well users whose water supply ran dry due to drought.
The state has more than $600,000 still available. Visiting one drilling project at the home of a family in Gilmanton on Thursday, Sununu said he hopes more people will take advantage of it.
“When a well runs dry and you have a young family, it can get very nerve-wracking very fast for a lot of folks… all across the state in that severe and extreme drought,” he said. “Unfortunately, we know it’s likely going to happen at some point.”
He said the state will aim to expand the emergency fund if drought conditions continue to worsen this spring. State officials have said they might extend the aid to community water systems.
“It’s an easy program, easy to apply. We tried to streamline it very quickly,” Sununu said. “The fact that they got it up and running so fast, I think, is huge a testament to frankly New Hampshire government as a whole.”
Residents can contact the Department of Environmental Services to see if they qualify.
People making less than about $37,000 a year, or half of the state’s median income, can get full reimbursement for their water needs. People making more than that, up to the mean income for their county or city, can get up to half their costs covered by the program.
As dry conditions continue, public water supplies are also at risk. The city of Dover is already asking residents to take voluntary water conservation measures, with that community’s precipitation about 20 inches below normal for the year and not much groundwater recovery during this dry spring.
“The next three to four weeks will be very critical, as if there is no significant rain, we would likely need to institute mandatory water use restrictions,” John Storer, Dover’s community services director, said in a prepared statement.
At the height of the 2020 drought, more than 150 water utilities and town water systems in New Hampshire had voluntary or mandatory restrictions on outdoor water use.
The dry conditions are also elevating fire risk in the state. People should use caution with any open burning and consult daily forecasts to make sure fires won’t spread.
The National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire danger warning for today. The weather service said a dry air mass and breezy conditions will combine with dead and dry fuels such as grass, leaves and twigs to create the potential for uncontrolled fire spread across the southern half of New Hampshire. The worst conditions are expected between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wind gusts are forecast to diminish this evening with increasing relative humidity values.
Even as climate change increases precipitation in the Northeast, it’s also causing warmer and more volatile temperatures, which could produce more short-term droughts and associated risks in future.
Sentinel staff contributed to this story.