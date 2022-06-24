Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill into law Friday to prohibit the state from enforcing federal regulations on guns, including presidential executive orders.
The Republican governor issued a statement regarding the measure, House Bill 1178, which takes effect immediately.
“New Hampshire has a proud tradition of responsible firearms stewardship, and I’ve long said that I’m not looking to make any changes to our laws,” he said.
“This bill will ensure that New Hampshire’s law enforcement efforts will be on our own State firearms laws — and that’s where I believe their focus should be.”
His announcement came on the same day as the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade’s constitutional protections for abortion rights.
Rep. Laura Telerski, D-Nashua, tweeted a response to the governor’s action:
“Trying to hide in today’s furor and outrage over Roe, Sununu quietly signs HB1178 blocking any federal gun safety laws or executive orders here in the state. Your gun has more rights than my body.”
Sununu also previously signed a bill passed this session to allow people to carry loaded pistols or revolvers on snowmobiles or off-highway recreational vehicles.
His announcement on HB 1178 came as part of a news release about 36 bills he has signed into law and two that he has vetoed, one to permit pharmacists to dispense the drug ivermectin by means of a standing order, meaning people would be able to get it without a prescription.
Opponents of the ivermectin bill say studies show the anti-parasite medication is not effective against COVID-19 as supporters claim.
“The State currently only has four instances in which pharmacists can dispense medication without a prescription,” Sununu said. “These medications are smoking cessation, contraception, substance use disorder, and treatment for sexual assault, all of which have gone through rigorous reviews and vetting to ensure they meet all the necessary protocols prior to a medication being dispensed via standing order.
“All drugs and medications should be subject to that same rigorous process if they are to be dispensed by standing order.”
He also vetoed a bill that would tighten siting restrictions for new landfills.
“I agree with the experts at the Department of Environmental Services (DES) that this bill would have been better suited as a study,” he said in his veto message.
“It is extremely likely this bill would curtail landfill development in the state and lead ... New Hampshire’s waste to be transported out of state, creating higher costs and property taxes for our citizens.”
