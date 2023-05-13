PHILADELPHIA — Entering Game 6 Thursday night, the Celtics had played their starting five from last season a grand total of zero minutes in their second round series against the 76ers.

The lack of usage was understandable to a degree going back to the start of the first round. The Hawks played smaller and had plenty of 3-point shooting across their lineup so starting small with Derrick White made some sense with Boston’s former double big starting five (Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Rob Williams) playing just 14 minutes in that series total with neutral net rating (-0.9). The numbers were also superior with that smaller starting group during the regular season.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.