Always on the go, Justin Spencer is ready for any adventure. Whether it’s surfing down the Merrimack River, traveling around the world in 48 hours, or creating a treasure hunt with thousands of dollars, it's clear that he has a zest for life. We caught up with Spencer, one of the innovators behind the rock band Recycled Percussion, and the brick-and-mortar stores Chaos and Kindness to learn more about his successes and the lessons he has learned on his journey into entrepreneurship.
Go Shop: Could you tell us a bit about Recycled Percussion, and then your transition to Chaos and Kindness?
Justin Spencer: So, Recycled Percussion started in 1995 at a high school talent show and rose to fame in 2009 when we were on America's Got Talent. Once we finished America's Got Talent, we moved to Las Vegas. We performed 5,000 shows on the Las Vegas strip.
And at that time, we could say that we truly had success, and we started to do a lot of random acts of kindness for people. Las Vegas is a community of people that's very diverse, and very transient. And in that process, we were exposed to a lot of people who were dealing with a lot of hardships. And it became so rewarding and almost addicting to do things for other people, that's kind of how the early days of Chaos and Kindness were conceived, even though we didn’t have a name for it.
In 2018, we decided that we wanted to change it up a bit and do a television show. So, we pitched the idea of doing what we were doing, which was acts of kindness for people as a band. We felt like the media thrived on the opposite kind of content, the doom and gloom, and the negative news, but we wanted to be different than that. It’s still true that bad news sells, but we sought to be the opposite of that. We start up the TV show, called Chaos and Kindness, and that's kind of how it started.
It all started with the TV show, and we did it for free, and we still do it for free. We have done 100 episodes, we've won 15 Emmys, we've toured the world, 40 different countries, and performed random acts of kindness for people all over the world… including right here in New Hampshire.
Go Shop: Vegas is a bit different than New Hampshire… what encouraged you to move back to the East Coast?
Justin: You can always go home! I have kids and want to get back to my roots, so my kids could be in touch with where I came from and get to grow up around their family. Las Vegas was never a place I wanted to spend the rest of my life. We had a great time there – but you come back, your parents’ age, your family ages. And it just felt like it was time to come back.
But that didn't mean it was the end of Recycled Percussion. In fact, I would argue that our shows are better now than they ever have been. And we have since bought a venue and have our own headline shows here. We still travel the world, but we want to lay our heads down here, back in New Hampshire,
Go Shop: How did you make the transition to a brick-and-mortar store and what prompted that?
Justin: Well, you know, I gotta tell you, way back in the day, I was kind of brought on by Elliot Tatelman who owns Jordan's Furniture. I was in my early twenties and Elliot brought me on to help design some stores. His approach fascinated me, and I was intrigued by the idea of making something more than a store – but an experience for a customer.
So when we opened our store, that’s what we wanted to do. So, I bought a building in Laconia. it was a decrepit building has been vacant for years. Everybody said I was crazy to buy this building because who the hell builds a retail store in Laconia, NH, right on the side of the road.
We built the store. We had 20,000 people come on the opening day. We had 20,000 amazing customers come on opening day. That’s incredible, it’s unbelievable, it’s simply unheard of. All because we are selling tee-shirts and hoodies that support the greater good.
A percentage of all our sales goes back to helping the community, helping causes like people with disabilities, mental health, and veterans. So, there's a commonality in our store and if you look at our customer base, there's a commonality as well. They are all people who really want to become better individuals themselves and they want to make the world a better place collectively.
Go Shop: What advice would you give inspiring entrepreneurs?
Justin: Be certain it's something that you love enough that you can overcome the difficult times, because there are going to be times as an entrepreneur when you question yourself. You wonder if you're making the right choices and there are moments when everything's gonna be stacked against you.
And if you don't love it enough to get down and dirty, you'll never make it. And if you want to be an entrepreneur, it is a very, very difficult task and it is one that comes with an immense amount of stress. So, if you don't love it, you know, you'll never feel the reward of that. You'll never get through it.
Go Shop: You have a very active online persona and are very open with your audience, but do you think there is something that people would be surprised to learn about you?
Justin: I think people would be surprised to know that I have mental health challenges and I have an anxious brain. I think people would be surprised to realize how hard I am on myself and how much I don't always believe in myself because I don't think I'm any better than anybody else. But everybody is always putting me on a pedestal in these amazing ways.
I know that I've made plenty of mistakes, I’m not the greatest guy in the world. I'm just doing things that I enjoy. So, I can tell you this. If you see me doing something on social media or see me doing something on television, that is 100% who I am. However, I’m not a perfect human being and there the things that I do in my own personal life that I like to keep to myself.
Go Shop: What's next for Chaos and Kindness? Do you have any big ideas going forward?
Justin: Yeah, I mean, what now there's everything from micro to macro plans right now. We're really trying to move all our clothing into all being designed by somebody who has a disability or their own kind of own challenges. We're making that transition right now and we're really doubling down on online marketing.
And then I think that, ultimately, there is going to come a time where I'm going to want to invest a large amount of money into the building of our Flagship Store. Lately, I have had the dream of creating the ultimate Chaos and Kindness of experience where half the building is kindness and half is chaos.
I've always had this vision of a massive arcade where one side is Chaos. You would win tickets – but for cheap prizes like stuffed animals. Instead, you can turn in those tickets to pick out canned foods and clothes for the homeless. Oh my gosh, it would be incredible.
Go Shop: Are there any parting words that you would like to leave our readership with?
Justin: I would say that I would love to see people go out and support local businesses, the mom-and-pop shops. Because these people are not only risking their own financial future to open their store, but they are also building their dream. I really want to encourage consumers to check out the small places before they jump to a big box store. When you shop locally, you are helping build a community.
Chaos and Kindness currently have two brick-and-mortar stores. Their flagship store in Laconia, NH, and another store in Keene, NH. You can also find them online at chaosandkindness.store.