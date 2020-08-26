Partridge Brook
Head north out of the village on Route 63 and then take a left on Partridge Brook Road. You’ll soon be by the stream. This is the same pretty brook you followed riding up Spofford Road. In its upper reaches, it courses through Chesterfield Gorge and has its source in Spofford Lake. At the intersection of Partridge Brook Road and River Road, there’s a pull off on the left and a tiny swimming hole within a Japanese woodcut landscape. Not very deep but completely refreshing.
Sheep Rock
If you’re into more challenging swimming hole exploration, see if any of the locals can tell you how to find Sheep Rock, a hidden pool along one of the many Westmoreland sparkly streams. It’s a bit of a local secret, so I can’t give you explicit directions for how to get there. How about this compromise? From South Village, drive north on Route 63, past Partridge Brook Road and up through the lost village of Park Hill. Down the other side, you’ll cross a stream where there’s space to pull over on the side of the road. Find the foot-trodden path through the meadow that then enters the woods going west along the stream. After a bit, you’ll see where the stream creates a little notch through the bedrock and spills into a shaded, crystal clear pool — also delightfully refreshing — with smooth rocks to stretch out on. Local lore has it that it’s called Sheep Rock because this was a place where sheep were slaughtered and then their carcasses washed in the stream. Or maybe I just made that up in my own mind and I’ve transformed that into local lore? All part of the mystery of this place.
North Beach and Ware’s Grove (Spofford Lake)
You passed Ware’s Grove earlier. To find North Beach, you have to follow Lake Road off of Route 63 about a mile or so. Small admission prices, concessions, crowded with little kids, shallow and sandy at both beaches, but still suitable places to get cooled off after a summer ride.