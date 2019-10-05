Name: Gladys Johnsen
Age: 76
How long have you lived in Keene: Over 25 years
Family: four adult children, two stepchildren, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren
Education: Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctorate in Music Education Teaching.
Occupation: Retired as Professor Emerita Keene State College
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Church Musician
Public/government service: Four-term State Representative
1. Why are you running for a ward seat on the City Council?
I love Keene, and especially love living in Ward Four. I appreciate the various arts programs available: artists of all genres, there are at least five good choral groups for Keene singers, the school productions, and the children’s youth choirs.
I appreciate the Keene Public Schools system and teachers. My daughter has included me in attending parent-teacher-Conferences and other activities at Jonathan Daniels Elementary, Keene Middle School and Keene High School for her sons. I believe that my teaching profession and State House experiences will help me give back to our beautiful city, by becoming a member of the Keene City Council.
2. What’s an issue of particular importance to residents of your ward — more than to the city in general — and how would you address it?
When I was going door-to-door in my neighborhood, I heard a strong request for the continuance of the Pumpkin Fest. Many of my neighbors have pre-K and school-age-children. They want the festival back to stay. To them it’s a family endeavor. Other issues of importance are, “What is the City going to do with the airport in Swanzey.” They’re concerned about Climate Change and some want to know if the Council will approve the dog park.
3. What should the council’s role be in trying to make the city more attractive for business?
The Council has done many things over the years to invite businesses. Our Main street is a highlight. Most of the storefronts are recently painted, there are a variety of ethnic and American restaurants, folks can purchase clothing, flowers, or attend a variety of entertainment shows at the Colonial Theater. Most recently the library has been renewed, a new Arts Facility was built, the Walldogs came and painted some of the history of the city on our buildings, and just last week over 400 people, from all over the Country came to Keene for Radically Rural.
The Council needs to focusing its efforts on climate change, raising the minimum wage, creating more affordable housing, continuing discussions among college personnel and business owners to procure internships for our high school and college students. And deciding how to bring business opportunities to the airport.
4. What issue doesn’t get enough attention by city leaders?
The issue that needs solutions is the opioid epidemic. Fentynl has become more available over the country. This drug was originally designed for anesthesiologists to administer during surgeries. Unfortunately Fentynl has been added to heroin and other opioids and it’s a deadly mix. Not only is it dangerous for users, but also for our first responders, who administer Narcon. They cannot come into direct contact with Fentynl or they can get sick or even die. We need more education programs for the general public so they can better understand the intricacies of drug users.