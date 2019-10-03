Age: 33
How long have you lived in Keene: 11 years
Family: Did not answer.
Education: St. Lawrence University, BA
Occupation: Co-owner, Director of Innovation and Quality, Filtrine Manufacturing Company
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged:
Monadnock Economic Development Corp. [MEDC] (Chair)
Keene Manufacturers Consortium (Founder/Chair)
New Hampshire Businesses for Social Responsibility (Member)
Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention (Board Member)
Historical Society of Cheshire County (former Board Member)
Public/government service:
Keene City Council
University System of NH Board of Trustees
Governor’s Millennial Advisory Council
Keene Planning Board
Keene Conservation Commission
Airport Masterplan Committee (Chair)
Keene Economic Development Committee
1. Why are you running for mayor?
I love this city and I care deeply about its future. My family, company, and life are all firmly rooted in this community and I want to see it thrive. Keene has tremendous opportunities, but several unique challenges ahead: Competition for jobs, people, and resources has never been greater. We are fighting to receive our fair share of state and federal funding and we are struggling with a high property tax rate. We need new ideas and leadership to tackle these issues head on. We also need to boldly network and advocate for ourselves outside of Keene’s borders. Our future literally depends on it. I’ve spent the last few years driving ideas locally and defending our interests in Concord and beyond through my roles as a business leader and member of various statewide organizations. Effective, proactive leadership is the key. We find ourselves in a time of great change that requires fresh ideas and fresh leadership. I’m the right person at the right time to lead our city into its next chapter.
2. What unique qualifications would you bring to this post?
My business acumen and ability to drive progressive change in both public and private organizations makes me uniquely qualified to lead Keene forward. You will notice that many of my ideas draw on my proven record of using public/private sources of funding so as to not overburden our taxpayers. This pragmatic approach is at the heart of the value I bring to our community. Big ideas require creative thinking and solutions. I’ve worked tirelessly over the past several years to bring creative community ideas to fruition. I’ll continue to do so as Keene’s mayor.
3. As Keene pursues its renewable energy plan — with a goal for everyone to switch all electricity use to renewable sources by 2030 and to convert all heating and transportation by 2050 — how hard can the city reasonably push businesses and residents in this direction? What would you do as mayor to promote these aims?
Switching to renewable energy just makes fiscal and business sense. At Filtrine Manufacturing, we’ve integrated a biomass heating system and we’re currently installing the largest rooftop solar array in the region. The combination of these upgrades will provide us with 15% more electricity than we will use, and has driven our heating oil consumption to nearly zero. The city has been equally ambitious and successful in completing energy related projects. Highlights include contracting with an energy service company (ESCO) and a planned solar project at the wastewater treatment plant. Ultimately reaching our goals will take more than leading by example. It’s also imperative that we make technical assistance available to help businesses and homeowners make the transition to renewables. The city can and should play a role in that. As mayor, I will facilitate the creation of such programs, even if they aren’t ultimately housed at city hall. As part of my broader housing initiative, I’ll also be coordinating incentives to address poorly insulated homes, known as energy gushers, helping to expand weatherization and renovation incentives. These efforts have the dual benefit of helping our residents save on their utility bills while helping Keene reach its energy goals.