The state announced over the weekend that four more Cheshire County residents have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 20.
The people who died — three women and a man — were all at least 60.
They were among the 21 deaths statewide announced over the weekend, including seven people from Hillsborough County. Two of them were younger than 60.
In all, the state has recorded 1,057 deaths related to COVID-19.
The state also announced 896 new cases Saturday and Sunday, including 36 from Cheshire County, 43 from Sullivan County and 149 from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
To date, 65,695 state residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 4,886 of those cases were considered active as of Sunday.
Two hundred COVID-19 patients were in New Hampshire hospitals that day.
In The Sentinel’s coverage area, most communities had at least one known active case, led by Keene with 62; Jaffrey with 22; Winchester with 21; Peterborough with 17; Rindge with 16; Swanzey and Charlestown with 10; Fitzwilliam and Antrim with eight; Hinsdale with seven; Walpole, Marlborough and Alstead with six; and Dublin with five. Various other towns had between one and four.
Area communities listed with no cases as of Sunday’s reporting include Gilsum, Langdon, Marlow, Richmond, Roxbury, Stoddard and Sullivan.