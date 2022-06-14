The following text will appear on the plaque Brattleboro will dedicate at the town's Civil War monument on June 19.
This Soldiers’ Monument was erected to honor the men of Brattleboro who fought during the Civil War. The design for the memorial was created by George A. Hines and Charles Henkel. The granite for the monument was quarried in nearby West Dummerston. The bronze soldier and plaques were cast by sculptor Melzar Mosman, in his Chicopee Bronze Works. The granite finish work was done by the Carrick Brothers of St. Johnsbury. The Brattleboro Selectboard approved the final version of the monument and it was dedicated on Bunker Hill Day, June 17, 1887.
Research by Brattleboro students and the Brattleboro Historical Society has made clear that the information on the plaques is incomplete, misleading, racist, and classist.
The south-facing plaque states that 385 men enlisted and 31 died in service. Records compiled by the US government, and other organizations, indicate that approximately 450 men served for Brattleboro and at least 56 died as a result of this service.
The north-facing plaque lists the major battles fought by local soldiers. This list does not include the military service of 22 African American soldiers from Brattleboro at the Battle of Chaffin's Farm, the Battle of Fair Oaks, the Appomattox Campaign, and in Texas to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation and the end of the war. 8 of those soldiers died as a result of their service.
The west-facing plaque depicts a Confederate soldier shaking hands with a Union soldier.
A kneeling African American is between them receiving emancipation papers from the Union soldier. Behind them is an allegorical female figure floating in the air. At the time, a local newspaper said this panel represented “the giving of freedom to the slave.” This image reinforces a stereotype that credits “civilized” White men for benevolently “giving” freedom to a grateful and subservient enslaved individual, obscuring the centuries-long struggle by Africans to oppose and fight slavery in the Americas.
This monument and the statements at the 1887 dedication ceremony also failed to recognize the Civil War service and sacrifice of African Americans, working class laborers, and those who served as substitutes for privileged White men who chose not to serve.
In 2021, the Brattleboro Selectboard authorized the placement of this additional plaque to acknowledge the structural racism and classism that were built into this monument, and to set the record straight by honoring those who were previously excluded.
Please see instructions below about how to learn more.