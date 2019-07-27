BRATTLEBORO — Food Connects is set to begin construction of its 1,200 square-foot cooler and freezer space in mid-August. The expanded operational space triples the available volume of cold and frozen storage space available for Food Connects to aggregate and distribute local food.
Food Connects moved to its new facility at the Brattleboro Development Credit Corp.’s Business Park in November 2018. This large space offers benefits such as access to a loading dock for its fleet, increased office and storage space and, most importantly, room to move and store more food, the company said.
This increase in capacity, along with an addition to its vehicle fleet, will allow it to build market channels for more producers and consumers in the Upper Valley, Western Vermont and Western Massachusetts regions, the release said. Currently, Food Connects primarily serves customers in Windham County and the Monadnock Region. It aggregates and delivers from more than 60 local farms and food producers to more than 120 buyers.
“Operational efficiencies will dramatically increase with our loading docks, offices, and storage space all under one roof — increasing ease of access for drop-offs and pick-ups,” said Alex McCullough, Food Hub manager.
The project is projected to cost $200,000. Food Connects secured $150,000 in grant funding from High Meadows Fund, Sandy River Charitable Foundation, and the You Have Our Trust Fund of the N.H. Charitable Foundation.
