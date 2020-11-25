The suspense intensifies as we reach the end of a four-year marathon protecting our democracy from our president, something that previously would have been the plot of a best-selling dystopian novel. If this country survives until Jan. 20 without a war, it will be a miracle.
But guaranteed we will have another 200,000 dead from COVID-19 until Trump’s administration leaves; a clever final solution handed to Trump to rid this country of those pesky black, brown, LGBT and poor people without having to get out the gas chambers. Just do nothing; the virus will do it for you and if that doesn’t do it, stress, exhaustion, financial insecurity and homelessness among the citizenry will. Just like the concentration camps at the border have successfully destroyed the lives of asylum-seekers most in need of help — all a “legal” operation.
Support for this? Mitch McConnell, since May, stonewalling the House’s economic relief package, voter suppression regarding mail-in ballots, destroyed post office sorting machines, and disappeared ballot boxes; Lindsey Graham requesting several secretaries of state to throw out specific (black neighborhood) ballots, Rudy Giuliani’s election “fraud” lawsuits, (lost 25, won 1), GSA Emily Murphy thwarting Biden’s transition and Scott Atlas (COVID-19 task force) contradicting CDC guidelines. What do all these things have in common?
People of color, poorer folks, all who are not white and male — our very lives are the objective. If we are not alive or are in a life-or-death struggle with circumstances, we can’t vote, can’t object to the government. The playbook of all dictatorships, monarchies and autocracies throughout history — “Keep ‘em down on the farm,” and in the case of women, “barefoot and pregnant.”
Traumatized by Trump’s lies (drink bleach; the virus vanishes on Easter, this summer, on Nov. 4, and is a Democratic hoax, just like Climate Change and Biden’s election win) and real life exigencies — providing basic food and shelter, working and learning remotely, not seeing friends or celebrating holidays; we also know grandparents and others who have died alone, and we miss hugs.
Now Scott Atlas tells us to have large group gatherings at home with the elderly this Thanksgiving, mask-free. “It could be their last Thanksgiving,” he says.
If you follow this plan, it may well be your last Thanksgiving, along with gram and gramps. Do you love Trump that much?
SHARON PHENNAH
870 Alstead Center Road
Alstead