FITZWILLIAM — Residents will take to the polls Tuesday to vote in a two-way race for a seat on the selectboard before gathering later that evening for town meeting.Budget proposal: $2,315,201, up about 5.4 percent, from the $2,195,938 budget voters approved last year.Other warrant articles: Whether to appropriate $400,000 for the roads repair and maintenance expendable trust fund.Whether to appropriate $20,000 to repair highway department vehicles and equipment.Whether to appropriate $12,000 to purchase highway department vehicles.Whether to appropriate $10,000 to purchase a fire department vehicle and equipment. Whether to appropriate $7,500 to purchase protective clothing and pagers for the fire department.Contested races: Two are vying for a three-year term on the selectboard. Martin Nolan and Susan Silverman are competing for the seat.Three candidates are competing for two positions as trustee of the library with three-year terms. Incumbent Elizabeth Lorenz, Richard Marshall and Nancy L. Fey-Yesan are vying for those positions.There is also a two-way race for another position as trustee of the library with a two-year term. Carol Beckwith and Brian Doerpholz are competing for that position.Election: Polls are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at town hall at 13 Templeton Turnpike.Town meeting: The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at town hall.