BAR HARBOR, Maine — About 18 months after he won $100,000 from the Maine Lottery, a Bar Harbor man has struck gold again, winning half a million dollars with another lottery ticket.
Last month, Peter E. Alley of Bar Harbor bought a Maine Lottery ticket in Portland worth $500,000, according to lottery officials.
Alley spent $20 on the winning ticket, from the $500,000 Payout game, at a Mobil On the Run store. He bought his prior winning ticket in the $5 scratch game $100,000 Bonanza in December 2017 at the Circle K store on Cottage Street in Bar Harbor, according to a report in the Mount Desert Islander weekly newspaper.
Alley overcame long odds to win both prizes.
The odds of winning the highest instant prize in the $500,000 Payout game are one in 137,143, according to information on the Maine Lottery website. The odds of winning the highest instant prize in the $100,000 Bonanza game are one in 264,000.
— Bangor Daily News