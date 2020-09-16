The Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire has endorsed Gov. Chris Sununu for re-election, the union announced recently on its Facebook page.
“Governor Sununu has championed legislation that keeps our communities safe, and we at the Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire share the Governor’s vision for a safer, stronger New Hampshire,” the post states.
Sununu, a Newfields Republican serving his second term in Concord’s corner office, will face off against N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, in the Nov. 3 general election. Libertarian Darryl W. Perry of Manchester will also be on the ballot after qualifying as a third-party candidate.