Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Aug. 13, including:
8:09 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Hunt Hill Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
12:10 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Keene Road, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport, no further information immediately available.
2:11 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Franklin Mountain Crossing, fire alarm.
2:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 501 Main St., hazardous materials call, nothing found.
5:58 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Sandy Road, brush/smoke investigation.
11:02 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 141 Old Sharon Road, fire alarm.
9:13 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 64 Dunbar St., service call.
11:47 a.m., Troy Fire Department to Fitzwilliam Road, tree/wires/transformer.
11:55 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, three-vehicle crash with medical transport, police not available for further information.
12:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 115 Railroad St., service call.
12:52 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to River Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:35 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 75 Westminster St., fire alarm.
5:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 43 Arch St., service call.
6:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Chestnut St., reported propane gas issue.
8:03 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Blackjack Crossing Road, tree/wires/transformer.