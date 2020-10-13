Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Oct. 12, including:
7:28 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., fire alarm.
9:11 a.m. Keene Fire Department to 25 Melody Lane, brush/smoke investigation.
1:29 p.m. Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 708 Fullam Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
5:45 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 40 Pine St., brush/smoke investigation.
8:59 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.