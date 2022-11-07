Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, including:
Friday
12:45 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 25 Henry St., odor investigation. Turned out to be coming from a burn pit.
7:35 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
12:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 25 Roxbury St., fire alarm.
12:35 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Peterborough Street, vehicle fire. Extinguished before arrival.
12:52 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 207 Peterborough St., fire alarm.
1:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 36 Rose Lane, fire alarm.
3:05 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 379 Main St., fire alarm.
3:09 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Wellington Road, brush/smoke investigation. Turned out to be a non-permitted fire.
4:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Base Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation. Nothing found.
4:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Arch Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
4:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Kelleher Street, brush/smoke investigation. Turned out to be a permitted fire.
5:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
6:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Main St., service call.
9:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Branch Road, vehicle crash. One transported to Cheshire Medical Center for minor injuries.
9:44 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
11:20 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
Saturday
12:53 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 18 Gilmore Pond Road, odor investigation. Nothing found.
9:14 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 45 Deer Run Lane, fire alarm.
9:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 36 Rose Lane, fire alarm.
10:16 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 40 Lehmann Way, fire alarm.
10:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Wyman Way, service call.
10:57 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 796 Court St., service call.
1:59 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 15 Long Hill Road, fire alarm.
2:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 429 Elm St., structure fire. A power line detached from a pole and caused a small brush fire. Fire was put out shortly after arrival and power company also responded.
4:34 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 4 School House Road, fire alarm.
6:46 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
10:31 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 103 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
10:49 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
Sunday
1:45 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
4:41 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
10:18 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Clinton Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:30 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Hill Top Drive, tree/wires/transformer call.
12:01 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 150 Murphy Road, fire alarm.
12:47 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Webb Depot Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:53 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Gibson Mountain Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 88 South Lincoln St., odor investigation.
8:08 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
8:16 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 34 Laurel Ave., reported structure that turned out to be an issue with a furnace.
9:10 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 146 Wellington Road, reported structure fire that turned out to be an outdoor burn.
10:58 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 69 Bryant Road, fire alarm.
