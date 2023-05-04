Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, May 3, including:

7:40 a.m., Temple Fire Department to 140 Webster Highway, vehicle fire. Vehicle caught on fire in close proximity to a barn and extinguished quickly, no injuries reported.

9:28 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash. Nothing found.

9:41 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 577 Thorndike Pond Road, service call.

3:42 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. Single-vehicle crash into guardrail, no medical transports.

8:25 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1291 Forest Road, chimney call. Fire contained to chimney.

9:50 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to Nelson Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

