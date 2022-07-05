Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday, July 1, to Monday, July 4, including:
Friday
12:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 346 Winchester St., mulch fire. Extinguished on arrival.
12:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 88 Ridgewood Ave., liquefied petroleum gas.
2:06 p.m., Westminster Fire Department to 243 Route 121, liquefied petroleum gas.
4:14 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Old Hancock Road, tree/wires/transformer.
4:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Sheridan Avenue, vehicle fire. Extinguished on arrival.
5:48 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Summer Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports or reported injuries.
6:23 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 19 Henry St., fire alarm.
9:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to High Street, brush/smoke investigation, turned out to be a legal burn.
9:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., service call.
Saturday
2:29 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 452 Athol-Richmond Road, mutual aid.
12:05 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 55 Hadley Road, fire alarm.
1:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 196 Main St., municipal fire system.
4:26 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Gulf Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports or reported injuries.
4:48 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Poole Road, vehicle crash. One medical transport to Monadnock Community Hospital. No further information available.
5:31 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Forest Road, small brush fire, extinguished on arrival.
7:44 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 288 Sand Hill Road, service call.
8:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 116 Church St., electrical hazard.
9:08 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 30 Mountain View Road, brush/smoke investigation, turned out to be a legal burn.
9:14 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 37 Mechanic St., dumpster fire. Nothing found.
9:35 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Dale Farm Road, dumpster fire. Nothing found
10:01 p.m., Jeffrey Fire Department to 344 River St., service call.
11:04 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 55 Lake Drive, service call.
Sunday
1:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 16 Valley St., brush/smoke investigation. Non-permitted burn that was extinguished.
9:41 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 14 Main St., fire alarm.
11:31 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. One medical transport. No further information available.
12:28 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 9, brush/smoke investigation. Nothing found.
12:54 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Rockingham St., hazardous materials call. Cleaned up large oil spill.
1:47 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, mutual aid call. Requested to help with Mount Watatic trail rescue in Ashburnham, Mass. Call canceled before arrival.
1:52 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Stoddard, trees/wire/transformer call.
2:08 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 98 Church St., outside/dumpster call. Checked extinguished pile of wood.
2:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Marlboro St., hazardous materials call. Oil slick in Beaver Brook, checked.
6:06 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 288 Sand Hill Road, service call.
9:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 77 Kennedy Dr., outside/dumpster call. Non-permitted burn.
10:19 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 26 Killeen St., outside/dumpster call. Smoke from grill.
Monday
5:57 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 4 Bennington Road, service call.
10:54 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 47 Main St., structure fire. Unfounded.
2:20 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Old Chesham Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
2:35 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Richmond Road, vehicle crash. Tractor trailer rollover. No medical transports.
3:25 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 601 Francestown Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:24 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Gilmore Pond Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
4:32 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 750 Route 202, brush/smoke investigation.
6:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, service call.
6:02 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 14 Main St., service call.
6:43 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
9:16 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 628 Dublin Road, brush/smoke investigation.
11:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Water Street, outside/dumpster fire. Box of fireworks on fire. No injuries.
11:32 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, outside/dumpster fire. Small fire on side of the road. Extinguished quickly. No injuries.
