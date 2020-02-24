Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 21-23:
Friday
7:21 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to North Fitzwilliam Road, mutual aid.
10:31 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 8 Red Barn Lane, fire alarm.
11:48 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 54 Jericho Road, service call.
12:17 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1090 Route 119, fire alarm.
1:29 p.m., Troy Fire Department to North Main Street, vehicle crash with one medical transport to Cheshire Medical Center to evaluate minor injuries.
4:11 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 70 Main St., fire alarm.
5:53 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Gilsum Mine Road, minor two-vehicle crash, driver transported to Cheshire Medical Center as a precaution.
Saturday
8:39 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 49 Pleasant St., liquid propane gas.
11:33 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 90 Base Hill Road, fire alarm.
11:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 120 Emerald St., service call.
11:56 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, fire alarm.
2:57 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 243 Monument Road, fire alarm.
4:56 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 33 Old Brattleboro Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:54 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 1035 Route 12, fire alarm.
10:54 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 8 Snow Road, fire alarm.
Sunday
6:48 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 58 Danforth Road, carbon monoxide.
7:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 51 Lee St., carbon monoxide.
10:30 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to 50 Bible Hill Road, service call.
11:16 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash, one person transported for evaluation.
12:58 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 215 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
1:37 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1235 Forest Road, carbon monoxide.
2 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Hunt Hill Road, vehicle crash, no further information available at press time.
3:34 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 89 Bowkerville Road, fire alarm.
3:44 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 14 Granger St., fire in abandoned building.
6:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 189 River St., service call.
7:07 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 147 South Winchester St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.