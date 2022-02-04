Fire Mutual Aid log, Feb. 4, 2022 Feb 4, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for calls Thursday, Feb. 3, including the following:11:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 25 Prospect St., fire alarm.1:15 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 8 Red Barn Lane, reported odor of propane in the area. 2:02 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 166 River St., fire alarm.2:04 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 160 Partridgeberry Lane, fire alarm.2:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 25 Prospect St., service call. 3:49 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 305 Richmond Road, fire in the walls of a structure, extinguished quickly, no reported injuries.4:06 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 761 Forest Road, reported odor of propane in the area.4:34 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, motor vehicle crash, one person transported to the hospital with minor injuries.6 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 17 Delta Drive, heating oil leak, no further information available.6:31 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.6:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 360 Winchester St., fire alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Submit your camp to be part of the summer camp listings in the March issue of Parent Express! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOwner asks for OK to tear down Keene building after fireFormer Cobblestone bartender honored as 'Granite Stater of the Month' for fundraiserJaffrey man dies after apparent medical issue while drivingNo penalties yet for non-masking, with Keene set to weigh mandate extensionSentinel Player of the Week Nominees: Jan. 22-28Douglas P. O'NealSeth ClarkA winning way with words: Local student in the running for $30K scholarshipKeene Snow and Ice Festival set to return SaturdayCharlestown woman hoping to rebuild after fire destroys her home Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No