Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for calls Thursday, Feb. 3, including the following:

11:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 25 Prospect St., fire alarm.

1:15 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 8 Red Barn Lane, reported odor of propane in the area.

2:02 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 166 River St., fire alarm.

2:04 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 160 Partridgeberry Lane, fire alarm.

2:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 25 Prospect St., service call.

3:49 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 305 Richmond Road, fire in the walls of a structure, extinguished quickly, no reported injuries.

4:06 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 761 Forest Road, reported odor of propane in the area.

4:34 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, motor vehicle crash, one person transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

6 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 17 Delta Drive, heating oil leak, no further information available.

6:31 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.

6:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 360 Winchester St., fire alarm.

 

