Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, April 12, including:
6:33 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Upper Walpole Road, brush/smoke investigation. Mulch fire.
8:44 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
11:05 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, brush/smoke investigation. First-alarm fire caused by tree falling on wires that started brush fire. Spread about 1.5 acres.
11:29 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Mechanic Street, service call.
11:51 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 89 Woodbury Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation. Brush fire involving fence on fire, contained at 12:22 p.m.
12:05 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 863 Plain Road, brush/smoke investigation. First-alarm fire that spread about 1 acre, caught outbuilding on fire.
12:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Main St., service call.
1:12 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. No transports.
2:20 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to Route 12A, vehicle crash. Car into swamp, no medical transports.
2:57 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 11 Elm St., service call.
4:02 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 39 William North Road, fire alarm.
4:59 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 72 Christian Hill Road, structure call. First-alarm fire in attic of garage. Under control by 5:23 p.m.
5:50 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 184 Turnpike Road, fire alarm.
5:52 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 598 Forest Road, fire alarm.
7:23 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 52 Great Road, brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn.
10:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Madison St., fire alarm.
As the business reporter, Trisha covers stories highlighting entrepreneurship in the region and the health of its local economy. An Alabama native, she joined the staff in May 2022.
