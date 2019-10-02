Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Oct. 1, including:
5:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Butler Court, fire alarm.
6:55 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 1005 Route 12 South, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:28 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 15 Main St., motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:22 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Summer St., odor investigation.
11:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 521 Park Ave., vehicle fire.
11:52 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 26 Warren Road, fire alarm.
12:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 294 West St., 74 Meadow Road, electrical hazard.
1:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 74 Meadow Road, electrical hazard.
3:42 p.m., Francestown Fire Department to 1195 New Boston Road, service call.
4:14 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 588 Monadnock Highway, motor vehicle accident, no medical transport.
5:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 481 West St., vehicle fire.
5:43 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Upper Walpole Road, motor vehicle crash, two medical transports.
7:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, service call.
10:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 11 Court St., electrical hazard.
11:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 74 Spring St., brush/smoke investigation.