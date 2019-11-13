Brushing your teeth is just one of those things you do every day with practically no awareness. It’s part of a morning routine that has to get don, so most of us do it, get it over with and start the day. But this simple task can be turned into a mindful experience if you so choose.
First of all, the best time to brush your teeth and clean your tongue is first thing in the morning. Bacteria builds up overnight and it is best to remove that before you eat. Take your brush and put your toothpaste on it. Take a breath in and out. Start brushing, notice the sensations it creates in your mouth, feel the soft bristles clean away the debris that’s stuck on your teeth. Notice how good it feels to brush your teeth.
Try to slow down the process. When mixing the water in your mouth to rinse, really notice the water swirling around in your mouth. Do it to do it, not to just finish it.
Think of all the chewing these teeth do for you so you can digest your food. Be thankful for the hard work your teeth do for you. Be thankful for your dentist who helps keep your teeth healthy and strong. Take a deep breath in and out. Notice how you feel better and refreshed after brushing. Have your tongue glide over your teeth to feel your smooth and clean teeth. Take a deep breath in and out. Feel accomplished and healthy. Your mouth is happy and feels appreciated.
You have now been mindful with brushing your teeth. Congratulations to incorporating another daily mindfulness practice. Smile.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman writes from Keene. She has been helping people to incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives, so that they feel happier and more peaceful. A former model and actress, she writes, teaches and speaks about mindfulness to adults and children. Visit her blog at www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.