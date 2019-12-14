Silent movies with Charlie Chaplin and capers with the Three Stooges may make us laugh, and sometimes stories of tumbles from our friends are told with “embarrassed humor.” But we all know the tragedy that befalls falling: Too often, a broken hip signals the beginning of the end.
With the coming of winter, with its tricky ice patches which are sometimes hidden under a little snow, it is timely to remind my tribe out there of the dangers. This is the time my dear departed mother, that tough old Vermonter, would get out her creepers.
Beyond snow and ice, though, falling events are too common for older folks and the serious consequences can not be discounted. The trauma and pain of a fall tends to linger long into rehab and recovery, and the accumulative cost is significant.
Simple solutions such as “Be more careful,” “Watch where you are going” and “Eliminate loose carpets” are not enough. Since lessened strength and balance contribute to many falls, improvement of stability requires some dedication to special exercises.
I have several reasons to be concerned. Number one, I just returned from four weeks travel around the good ol’ U.S.A. Someone asked me, “Where did you spend the most time on your trip?” The clear answer was: “The front seat of my RV van.” Not much exercise driving 9,000 miles.
Number two, the cold has set in and driven me from my favorite walking activity on the golf course. I have begun to notice some loss of strength in my lower extremities and definitely find some balance issues which sometimes throw me off course at home.
I had already seen the impact of poor balance with a rising handicap on the links. With a planned trip to Florida for golf in January, I am motivated to find ways to improve.
Enrollment in a Bond Wellness program at Monadnock Community Hospital, called “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls,” was a first step.
The second step was to swallow my pride. I do not want to be seen as a shuffling old man who needs a strength and balance retraining program! But if such knowledge and practice can reduce falls by over a third, count me in. An ongoing commitment to safe exercise is needed, though.
Class discussion revealed numerous barriers to sticking with an exercise routine, so important for emotional as well as physical well-being: time, weather, disabilities, procrastination, even “over-protection” from family and friends.
The stereotype that we can’t do anything about muscle weakening because of older age was debunked by our professional leaders, who declared that if we don’t exercise, we lose muscle, balance, strength and cardio. Activity helps us live the life we want.
Discussion about identifying risk factors for falls included: improvement of vision and lighting, advice on home safety, such as rugs, footwear, use of bars and railings, leaving one arm free when carrying items, not rushing to answer the phone or doorbell.
Habits and behavior contribute to our chances of falling, so cognizance of little things is important: taking time getting out of bed or moving from a sitting to standing position, turning on lights when entering a dark room, knowing the effects of medication and alcohol.
Falls are the leading cause of injury in older people, bringing serious consequences including trauma, pain, impaired function and loss of confidence in carrying out everyday activities. If falls are reduced, healthcare costs decrease.
So with the knowledge that strength, flexibility, balance and reaction time can be modified, why wouldn’t I want to improve my strength and balance to achieve stability and avoid falls?
What’s the Age-Wise lesson of the day? The reward for taking time to properly exercise for strength and balance is a cushion against diseases and a positive boost for one’s outlook on life. What an investment in longevity — for 30 minutes a day!