The father of Celtics draft pick Tremont Waters was found dead in a West Haven, Conn., hotel Thursday, police said.
Edward Waters Jr., 49, was found unresponsive at the Super 8 by Wyndham, shortly after noon Thursday, police said Friday. He was pronounced dead by West Haven Fire Department paramedics.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Waters died from a gunshot to the head and ruled his death a suicide. Police said the call for help came in as a report of an injured/ill person.
Phone and email messages seeking comment were left Friday with the Celtics.
Tremont Waters, who signed a two-way contract with the Celtics earlier this week, scored eight points and had nine assists in Boston’s Thursday night Summer League game.
After two years at LSU, he was selected No. 51 overall by the Celtics.
An Associated Press report was used for this story. Courant Staff Writer Alexander Putterman contributed.