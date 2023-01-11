20230106-LOC-Central Square Rendering

Renderings show a proposal to redesign Keene’s Central Square as part of the city’s planned infrastructure overhaul. Before city councilors make a final decision on how, if at all, to change the square, the city will host a pair of public forums, starting with one Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. in the Keene Public Library. Below left, Mayor George Hansel responds to Councilor Randy Filiault during Thursday’s Keene City Council meeting. Below right, City Councilors look through handouts regarding meeting agenda items, including the proposed downtown infrastructure plans.

In December, the steering committee for the Keene Downtown Infrastructure Project recommended a plan that calls for significant aesthetic changes to the downtown core that would accompany work to replace outdated water and sewer systems. A full timeline and documents tied to the plans — which still must be approved by the City Council — can be found on Keene's website.

Below are facts about the project, along with answers to common questions.

