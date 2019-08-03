Today

8 a.m., gates open; national

anthem; tractor pull, stone boat (The Pines)

8:30 a.m., horse show (horse show ring)

9 a.m., Black Roads Band

(Pine Grove stage); open sheep show (Monadnock Barn)

9:30 a.m., draft horse pull, 3,200 pounds (arena); Sugar Hill Snubbers garden tractor pull (grandstands)

10 a.m., Horsing Around Show (midway); beef pee-wee showmanship (cattle ring); open beef show (cattle ring); butterfly tent opens

10:30 a.m., Dublin Gas working display (near Cast & Brass area)

11 a.m., Off the Wall Comedy and Juggling (community stage)

Noon, midway opens; CW Trials Bicycle Stunt Show (midway)

12:30 p.m., Playin Possum

(Pine Grove stage); draft horse pull, 3,400 pounds (arena)

1 p.m., Smokey The Bears Birthday Party (community stage); horse show (horse show ring)

2 p.m., Horsing Around Show (midway)

2:30 p.m., Dublin Gas working display (near Cast & Brass area); Whiskey Johnson (Cheshire Tavern stage)

3 p.m., CW Trials Bicycle Stunt Show (midway)

4 p.m., pig scramble (arena)

5 p.m., Off the Wall Comedy

and Juggling (community stage)

5:30 p.m., truck pull (grandstands)

6 p.m., Horsing Around Show (midway); horse show (horse show ring)

7 p.m., draft horse pull free-for-all (arena); CW Trials Bicycle Stunt Show (midway)

7:30 p.m., Tom Foolery (Cheshire Tavern stage)

8:30 p.m., AudioBody Electronic Circus (community stage); semi-truck pull (grandstands)

10 p.m., midway closes

Sunday

8 a.m., gates open; national anthem

8:30 a.m., horse show (horse show ring)

9 a.m., 4-H working steers

(cattle ring); open sheep show (Cheshire Barn); Matt Maserve (Pine Grove stage)

9:30 a.m., Horsing Around

Show (midway)

10 a.m., Jack Bowes and

Charlie Tee (Cheshire Tavern stage); woodsmen competition

(The Pines); butterfly tent opens

10:30 a.m., CW Trials Bicycle Stunt Show (midway)

11 a.m., Lindsay & Her Puppet Pals (community stage); strolling

of the grounds

11:30 a.m., Oak & Ivy

(Pine Grove stage)

Noon, midway opens; Dublin Gas working display (near Cast

& Brass area)

12:30 p.m., Horsing Around Show (midway); oxen pull, 2,800 pounds (arena)

1:30 p.m., Lindsay & Her Puppet Pals (community stage)

2 p.m., oxen pull, 3,200 pounds (arena)

2:30 p.m., Dublin Gas working display (near Cast & Brass area)

3 p.m., CW Trials Bicycle Stunt Show (midway); Six Feet Above (Cheshire Tavern stage)

4 p.m., Horsing Around Show (midway); Lindsay & Her Puppet Pals (community stage)

5 p.m., oxen pull free-for-all (arena); demo derby (grandstands)

5:30 p.m., CW Trials Bicycle Stunt Show (midway)

8 p.m., midway closes

The fair takes place at the Cheshire Fairgrounds on the corner of Route 12 and Safford Drive in North Swanzey. More information is available at cheshirefair.org.