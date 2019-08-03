Today
8 a.m., gates open; national
anthem; tractor pull, stone boat (The Pines)
8:30 a.m., horse show (horse show ring)
9 a.m., Black Roads Band
(Pine Grove stage); open sheep show (Monadnock Barn)
9:30 a.m., draft horse pull, 3,200 pounds (arena); Sugar Hill Snubbers garden tractor pull (grandstands)
10 a.m., Horsing Around Show (midway); beef pee-wee showmanship (cattle ring); open beef show (cattle ring); butterfly tent opens
10:30 a.m., Dublin Gas working display (near Cast & Brass area)
11 a.m., Off the Wall Comedy and Juggling (community stage)
Noon, midway opens; CW Trials Bicycle Stunt Show (midway)
12:30 p.m., Playin Possum
(Pine Grove stage); draft horse pull, 3,400 pounds (arena)
1 p.m., Smokey The Bears Birthday Party (community stage); horse show (horse show ring)
2 p.m., Horsing Around Show (midway)
2:30 p.m., Dublin Gas working display (near Cast & Brass area); Whiskey Johnson (Cheshire Tavern stage)
3 p.m., CW Trials Bicycle Stunt Show (midway)
4 p.m., pig scramble (arena)
5 p.m., Off the Wall Comedy
and Juggling (community stage)
5:30 p.m., truck pull (grandstands)
6 p.m., Horsing Around Show (midway); horse show (horse show ring)
7 p.m., draft horse pull free-for-all (arena); CW Trials Bicycle Stunt Show (midway)
7:30 p.m., Tom Foolery (Cheshire Tavern stage)
8:30 p.m., AudioBody Electronic Circus (community stage); semi-truck pull (grandstands)
10 p.m., midway closes
Sunday
8 a.m., gates open; national anthem
8:30 a.m., horse show (horse show ring)
9 a.m., 4-H working steers
(cattle ring); open sheep show (Cheshire Barn); Matt Maserve (Pine Grove stage)
9:30 a.m., Horsing Around
Show (midway)
10 a.m., Jack Bowes and
Charlie Tee (Cheshire Tavern stage); woodsmen competition
(The Pines); butterfly tent opens
10:30 a.m., CW Trials Bicycle Stunt Show (midway)
11 a.m., Lindsay & Her Puppet Pals (community stage); strolling
of the grounds
11:30 a.m., Oak & Ivy
(Pine Grove stage)
Noon, midway opens; Dublin Gas working display (near Cast
& Brass area)
12:30 p.m., Horsing Around Show (midway); oxen pull, 2,800 pounds (arena)
1:30 p.m., Lindsay & Her Puppet Pals (community stage)
2 p.m., oxen pull, 3,200 pounds (arena)
2:30 p.m., Dublin Gas working display (near Cast & Brass area)
3 p.m., CW Trials Bicycle Stunt Show (midway); Six Feet Above (Cheshire Tavern stage)
4 p.m., Horsing Around Show (midway); Lindsay & Her Puppet Pals (community stage)
5 p.m., oxen pull free-for-all (arena); demo derby (grandstands)
5:30 p.m., CW Trials Bicycle Stunt Show (midway)
8 p.m., midway closes
The fair takes place at the Cheshire Fairgrounds on the corner of Route 12 and Safford Drive in North Swanzey. More information is available at cheshirefair.org.