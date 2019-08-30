Always the new kid in school growing up, Sandra Neil Wallace became used to less than ideal welcomes, but one in particular would prove to be pivotal.
Neil Wallace knew what it was like to be an outsider in a broader sense, having grown up in a Ukranian-Yugoslavian household where English wasn’t the first language, and where community support around little things like making sure someone could give her grandmother a ride kept the often transient family tethered together.
But this first day was different.
Instead of being in homeroom at a new school, the Toronto native was at ice-level in Boston for the 1996 NHL All-Star Game. She was the first female reporter to cover professional hockey for FOX — a major breakthrough that was overshadowed by the debut of FoxTrax, a controversial puck tracker that would use animations to make the beady biscuit glow and even catch fire on slap shots.
Neil Wallace can still describe the moment in vivid detail,
this time in her Keene living room surrounded by the books she’s authored since on barrier breakers and unsung heroes in the sporting world. She was going to the “scrum,” a media term for an impromptu interview where several reporters crowd together to get quotes from a player or coach.
“As I was walking down the steps,” Neil Wallace said, “a male reporter from the New York Daily News pointed at me and said, ‘Welcome to the end of your career.’ ”
Perhaps that kind of blatant disrespect — much less the implication that being the only woman in a field would be a dead end — would no longer be tolerated today, but for the mid-‘90s gaggle of hockey writers, it was all fun and games.
“And everybody laughed, except for me,” she said.
Neil Wallace was also getting flack remotely, with producers in the studio muttering condescending remarks into her headset and even placing bets on when she would be fired. With all of that chicanery, she could have taken her talents elsewhere, turned away from the untrodden path for female reporters and pursued a perfectly successful career elsewhere.
But Neil Wallace took that anger and frustration and directed it toward her craft as if it were simply a setting on a hose.
She would go on to land interviews with iconic athletes — often at the dawn of their careers — from Tony Hawk to Shaun White to Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq, she says, would sometimes seek her out after games as “the lady with the milk crate,” a reference to Neil Wallace’s height-booster required for NBA coverage.
Players like Shaq appreciated the extra effort Neil Wallace would make to elbow her way through scrums and ask questions that stood out from the group think of male sports reporters, she says, with the more severe sexism coming from within the industry.
Her storytelling instincts and ambitions eventually outgrew the 30 second soundbites and two-minute packages of ESPN and FOX. By 2000, Wallace left sports broadcasting to begin cultivating her skills as an author.
It was tough going at first, she admits, with early rejections in the publishing industry. But she still had the storytelling chops to have a successful stint in freelancing for magazines.
Neil Wallace would write one of the early profiles of Sydney Crosby, widely regarded as the best hockey player of his generation, when he was just a cherub emerging from the Quebec Major Junior League. Then in 2010, her first book was published: “Little Joe,” a realistic children’s novel about the perils of raising a calf and the specter of auction season.
Perhaps the biggest turning point came in the research that led to her 2016 book, “Blood Brother: Jonathan Daniels and His Sacrifice for Civil Rights,” which she co-wrote with her husband, Rich. More than just a Keene legend, Daniels was designated as a martyr in the Episcopal Church after taking a bullet for 17-year-old Ruby Sales in Haynesville, AL.
Daniels perished, but he saved the life of the young civil rights activist, who would go on from the Selma and Montgomery marches to pursue a successful career in advocating for human rights. Sales still runs the SpiritHouse project in Washington, D.C., a nonprofit inner-city mission group dedicated to Daniels.
Neil Wallace, who moved to Keene in 2009, says the research on the Daniels book opened up a new world for her as a writer.
“I would say probably before Jonathan Daniels, you know, I would be distanced from the stories that I wrote about,” she said. “And I think it’s just been from him and recently that I have claimed ownership of who I am, and what I’ve accomplished as a barrier-breaker.”
The subjects Neil Wallace finds herself drawn to now are unsung heroes whose stories need to be brought to the forefront of modern life, such as her latest book, “First Generation: 36 Trailblazing Immigrants and Refugees Who Make America Great.”
Sandra and Rich also walk the walk beyond their books, founding the Keene International Festival in 2018 and working with the Keene Immigrant Refugee Partnership to help strengthen the diversity of the Monadnock Region and make transitioning to the United States less chaotic for immigrants.
The work hits home for Neil Wallace.
As an author, she says she feels a responsibility to flesh out the adversity trail blazing figures faced, noting that they’re often remembered as heroes and widely celebrated when, at the time, they were polarizing and even despised by wide swaths of the public.
Take U.S. National Soccer Team star Megan Rapinoe, for example, whom some currently view as an “agitator” and even “un-American.”
“She is going to have so many biographies written about her, and there are going to be women as there are today dressing up as Rosa Parks, (who will be) dressing up for biography day and living history day as Megan Rapinoe,” she said.
And in Neil Wallace’s work in the community, she knows firsthand how much the little, day-to-day things can help with immigrant families. Neil Wallace herself became a U.S. citizen in December 2016.
“At first, you sort of have that knee-jerk reaction, like, ‘I’m one person, we’re two people, what can we really do to make a difference?’” she said. “… Once we just said, let’s just get rid of all that wordage, and pickup the phone as a reporter and say, ‘What would make your day, today, easier? What would take a load off so that you can focus on what’s important in your life?’”
Often, that means bringing low-income Keene State College students together for a meal, or simply giving an immigrant without a driver license a ride to the grocery store.
“To be able to do that and see how it amplifies a person’s life,” Neil Wallace said, “and actually, to get the call [from an immigrant she and Rich gave rides to] that, ‘I just got my driver’s license!’”
Those car rides and those phone calls remind her of the bedrock of her family: her grandmother.
“And we’re crying on the phone,” she said, “because I know what kind of emancipation that means.”