Rebecca Todd’s life’s work is three-fold.
“I feel so blessed to be so rooted in a particular place but be able to have a national and international impact,” she said.
That impact starts right here in the Monadnock Region, where Todd has lived for nearly 30 years and raised a family with her husband, Mark Long, a Keene State College English professor, that includes two children, Ellinore and Nathaniel. She lives in West Chesterfield on Water Run Farm and grows food for herself and her family.
A graduate of Fall Mountain Regional High School, Todd earned her degree from Cornell Law School and practiced public interest environmental law for the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) in New York City, specializing in environmental justice issues, including collaborating with environmental justice advocate Lois Gibbs to fight the Love Canal Resettlement project in the state of New York.
As a staff attorney for the Sierra Club Legal Defense Fund in Seattle, she was an advocate for ending the slow violence against the natural environment and native peoples by bringing together indigenous tribal councils, the state of Washington, and other stakeholders to address point-source dioxin releases by paper mills into Pacific Northwest Rivers.
She collaborated with colleagues on a higher education discrimination case for the Washington State Attorney General’s Office under Director Christine Gregoire (a case that went to the U.S. Supreme Court).
As an attorney (her law office is in Keene), she represents local nonprofit organizations, individuals and businesses as well as state and municipal governments. At Antioch University she has received accolades as a teacher for her work with graduate students in classes on environmental and education law and alternative dispute resolution.
In her current position as Antioch University Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Todd is responsible for ensuring that Antioch University is in compliance with federal and state statutes and regulations. She travels to the five campuses and runs workshops on dispute resolution, difficult conversations and risk management in an effort to reduce interpersonal conflict by providing interpersonal skills for staff, faculty and students.
Her national-level work in law has been transformative in the Monadnock Region. Among two notable cases in Keene include her resolution of the longstanding debate about whether Surry should be allowed to leave the Monadnock Regional School District and made it possible for Surry children to attend Keene schools.
Another includes a $60 million highway project, during which she resolved a challenge by the Cheshire Concerned Citizens to the N.H. Department of Transportation. Her work led to Keene’s roundabouts being built, which made the roads safer and improved environmental impact of the local transportation structure.
The social justice mission of Antioch University has been a perfect fit for Todd.
“My work at Antioch is all about a gentler course correction to educate and empower,” she said. “What underlies it is the humanity and profound sense of empathy for the other side and trying to take these moments and make them teachable.”
She applies her work at Antioch University to her home life.
“I try to instill a sense of trust in my kids,” said Todd. “All we have in this world is our reputation and the question of whether someone trusts us or not is critical — as general counsel, when helping nonprofits. I tell them trust is the most precious commodity — do not squander it.”
This summer, she taught a course she designed at Antioch for students who will teach in the K-12 school system. The focus is constitutional issues, including freedom of speech and assembly.
As a town moderator in Surry and in Chesterfield, Todd oversees town meetings and elections.
“It’s empowerment and education of others — it’s democracy in action,” she said.
She also had the opportunity this summer to work on a national scale when she traveled to Antioch University Los Angeles to lead a training on sexual harassment prevention. And while her many contributions to the university have been gratifying, she has shared her passions and talents with law students in India.
In 2007-2008, Todd spent a year on a Fulbright Scholarship at Symbiosis Law School in Pune, the eighth largest city in India. She applied for the Fulbright Scholarship because of the program’s philosophy that the way to world peace is through cultural understanding.
The daughter of an international businessman who worked in poultry science, her roots are in Japan, her birthplace, and the Philippines, where she lived until she was 6 years old. Since 2007, Todd has returned to Pune every other year to teach at Symbiosis. She considers India her second home — she even has a second wardrobe she wears there.
The dean of the law school relies on Todd to teach students how to do legal research, identify legal issues, write legal arguments, construct a brief and deliver oral argument. Most recently, she was asked to teach a new course in coping skills for lawyers at Symbiosis.
The legal system in India is changing rapidly, and more women and younger students are pursuing law. Lawyers have significantly higher rates of depression, anxiety and substance abuse than other professions and most institutions of higher education are unprepared to deal with these issues.
She sees her impact directly in Pune, where last summer she met with a group of her early students — a judge, a lawyer who runs a law firm in four different Indian cities and a dean of a new law school.
“Empowerment in education is really foremost in thinking in India because many students come from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds,” she said. “Giving them the tools to speak up for themselves and advocate for others is very empowering for people.”
Todd credits her own upbringing for instilling her life’s mission.
“From the time I could understand, I learned that to whom much is given, much is expected,” she said. “My parents both modeled community engagement. Pro bono work is part of what we do — we human beings are put on this planet to help one another, no other reason. I feel I’d better be practicing that in my professional and personal life.”