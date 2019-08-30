In her 83 years of life, Peggy Pschirrer has a long history of bringing people together and working hard to find solutions.
From Illinois to Connecticut, and now Walpole, she has always felt the need to become involved in her community, to make things better in any way she can.
Now in her second term as a member of the Walpole Select Board, Pschirrer says she wants to hear every voice in the community.
“I think Walpole is a vibrant community that welcomes newcomers,” she says. “I love the fact that we can have people come to the select board and tell us what they don’t like. We may not always agree, but we have a coherent and respectful discussion whether we disagree or whether we agree on issues in town.
“I think it’s a healthy community. Old-timers like to say Walpole is a warm and welcoming community, and I think it still is.”
And she feels like one of her goals is to keep that spirit going. When she sees a new face in town, she makes a point of introducing herself to find out who they are and where they come from.
She wants to make Walpole more economically vibrant and attract more young people into active service in Walpole. In fact, she first felt the calling to volunteer in her community while in school in Canton, Ill.
“I started volunteering, frankly, when I was in the seventh grade,” she says.
Her first volunteer job was to work with kids at lunchtime who were bused into her school from the country. She felt it was important to help those kids adjust to the school, and more importantly, to make them feel welcome.
And from there, she was on two state boards when she was in high school, one for her church and another for the local YWCA. She was also very active in college, president of her sorority and in other leadership opportunities.
Pschirrer was orphaned by the time she was 14. She recalls when her mother, who had untreated high blood pressure and could sense her life wouldn’t last much longer, told her she had to take care of herself and that an education was imperative.
Pschirrer followed that wish, going on to Denison University in Ohio, where she is a now a trustee fellow. She studied communications there, which she feels has served her well because she has often been positions where she needed to speak in front of groups.
She went on to teach high school English in Woodbridge, Conn., and became active in the New Haven community. She was a member of the New Haven Public Library Board, the Historical Society Board and active at the Continuing Care Community.
In the 1980s, she worked for 10 years in the Association of Junior Leagues, an international women’s organization headquartered in New York. She was working with their lawyers a lot, and she thought, “I’d like to sit on the other side of the table and answer those questions instead of just ask them.”
So, at age 54, Pschirrer decided to go to law school. She enrolled at the University of Connecticut Law School, becoming the oldest person in her class. The experience was a little stressful at first, she says, since she hadn’t been to school since getting her master’s degree as a schoolteacher 30 years earlier.
She says she was a little panicky when she had to take her first exam, but after that everything seemed to fall into place; she got her law degree in three years, graduating in 1993 at age 57.
She worked in education law and was an administrative hearing officer for schools, where she had to deal with a lot of state statutes about how to handle discipline in schools for 16 years.
She first discovered Walpole in the mid-’90s “by accident,” she says. As she and her husband were preparing for a daughter’s wedding, they came down Route 12 and wandered into Walpole.
After looking at some farmhouses, her husband came back the next week and made an offer on one. Her husband, who passed away in 2018, took up residence there in 2004 but she didn’t move to Walpole permanently until 2007; she continued to work in Connecticut in law until 2012, commuting back and forth. And now, since 2013, she has lived in the one of the oldest houses in Walpole, a 1762 home on Old North Main Street.
Since being elected to Walpole’s Select Board, one of Pschirrer’s foremost achievements is securing a grant to clean up a contaminated property near the center of town. With help from Southwest Regional Planning and others, Pschirrer secured a brownfield grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for environmental assessment work.
Pschirrer worked hard to find a way to clean up the site, but she won’t take all the credit for herself.
“I don’t do anything without the help of a great deal of other people,” she says. “… [W]hether it’s a local not-for-profit or whether it’s the select board, you don’t work alone.”
Finding that she has an interest in conserving property, Pschirrer also sits on the Monadnock Conservancy board. In 2011, she was appointed chair of the Save Hooper Committee, which had been formed after being told by the state that the Hooper Golf Club property was a wasting asset. The land was given to Walpole in 1926, and the state believed the town wasn’t earning enough money by renting the land to the golf club.
One of the ideas that came forward was to conserve the property to save it from development. The committee got in contact with the Monadnock Conservancy and Pschirrer got involved, helping to raise money to buy the easement on the Hooper property. She was asked to be a board member of the Monadnock Conservancy as a result.
After the property was conserved, a local developer bought the land in 2018 knowing that it was conserved. The land is now open to the public in the winter, when everyone is welcome to visit for sledding, skiing and other activities. Pschirrer helped raise more than $500,000 from local citizens to buy that easement, and she’s proud of her effort.
“We did the right thing for the town,” she says.
If she’s ever working on a project that’s giving her a headache, Pschirrer turns to the kitchen to let off some steam.
“I like very much to cook,” she said. “And it’s a great relief sometimes to pound pastry.”
So, as select board liaison to the Bridge Memorial Library board, Pschirrer was glad to put some time aside to make dozens of tea sandwiches for an event to raise funds for the renovation of the library. With projects large and small, Pschirrer always has an eye on improving Walpole in any way she can.
“I feel fortunate to live in Walpole, frankly.” Pschirrer says. “And I feel fortunate that I’m able to serve the community. I think it’s very important for people to be involved in their communities. I could not have lived here and not become involved.”