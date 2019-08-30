Kristen Leach calls herself “hyper puppy happy” with her work, and it’s an apt description.
She proudly wears many hats in the region’s arts circle: writer and artistic director of the New Hampshire Dance Institute (NHDI) since 2007, as well as its summer dance intensive; teaching artist at MoCo Arts in Keene since 2001; teacher at Vermont Academy; and choreographer for Keene and Monadnock high schools and the Keene Lions Club.
She also teaches dance lessons at the Keene Senior Center, including a class for Super Seniors (over 70), and writes original musicals.
And she does it all with the widest smile on her face, noted by those close to her as “infectious.”
Leach, 46, credits her friends, family and colleagues for her success and for her nomination as an Extraordinary Woman.
“I don’t know if it’s as much that I’m extraordinary as that I’ve surrounded myself with extraordinary people.”
Born in Lebanon, Leach started dancing at a young age, when she was “super tiny in a little sequined costume in a recital.” Her first love was ballet, which she finds funny now because she teaches hip hop and jazz. She found musical theater later and appreciated the variety of genres and cultures explored through the medium.
Dancing marked her favorite hours of her young life, she said.
Her father, Charles Abbott, was a remarkable man, Leach said, who handled a chronic illness “with complete style.” But his condition lingered throughout much of her school years, and she said the uncertainty of when he would pass and how it would affect her and her mother weighed on her.
Dance and theater were a momentary escape.
“And I now can tell students or friends in the theater, ‘You get to leave that at the door and come in and do something else,’ ” she said. “ ‘You have to pick it up and leave with it … but you do get to drop it off for a little while, and it does make you feel better.’ ”
After clearing their mind and enjoying the camaraderie of group dance, Leach said, “when they go to pick it back up, it’s not as heavy.”
As much as she loved dance, Leach never had an itch to be on Broadway. She knew in high school that she felt more fulfilled when producing something as a group with other students, rather than performing on her own, though it took years to define a career path out of that passion.
Leach attended Keene and Monadnock schools and left after graduation to study music as a vocalist at the University of Tampa. After a year, though, she returned and enrolled at Keene State College, eventually switching majors to elementary education.
“Becoming a dance educator kind of happened to me more than my choice to make it happen,” she said, crediting Keene State and mentors she found along the way.
In the college choir room, Leach met her future husband, Jody.
“He was in the bass section and I was in the soprano section, and we kind of kept moving our seats until we were sitting next to each other,” she said.
The relationship developed thanks to her father. She explained that his illness involved significant short-term memory loss, and after Jody came to the house once, Charlie asked a couple days later when he’d be coming back.
“It just kind of stopped me for a moment in a profound, almost theatrical way, that my awesome dad, who was discerning and a good judge of character, picked up on everything I was sensing that was good about Jody.”
That, she said, was the beginning of forever — 24 years now.
“He’s a very big part of why anybody would consider that I’m extraordinary, for sure,” Leach added.
Jody has served in the Army National Guard for 30 years, with plans to retire this year, and is a contractor, composer and musician. Together they have three daughters: McKenzie, 21, a CrossFit coach and personal trainer; Jayna, 19, a marathon runner studying violin at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee; and Eliza, 12, the family’s swimmer.
Leach’s mother, Alayne, 84, also lives with the family in Keene, along with their dog Zuzu, “who I think at some point has rescued us all,” she noted.
“I think what’s really unique about our family is any of us will stop to help one of us,” she said.
When Leach ran an Olympic distance triathlon, the race felt daunting to say the least.
“But my family was there to cheer me on,” she said, “so you kinda feel like there can’t be that voice inside that says, ‘What if you fail,’ because there’s so many people that are like, That’s not an option. You’re gonna finish.’ ”
Two or three times during their marriage, they’ve considered moving elsewhere, but Leach said she’s always pulled back this region, where she feels she can serve people most effectively. Each organization she choreographs for produces high-quality work, she said, which is a testament to the participants.
She recalled an 80-year-old woman who played a gorilla in a production of “Tarzan.”
“We’re asking people to do extraordinary things, and they’re so willing to do it, and I just don’t think I could get that anywhere else,” she said. “I don’t think I could rebuild what we’ve collectively created here.”
When asked how she fits all of her roles and responsibilities into a normal workweek or calendar year, Leach points to Newton’s law of inertia: A body in motion stays in motion. If she sits still, she said, she’s in danger of falling asleep.
But mostly she focuses on her students. At the NHDI and in other organizations, Leach said she works with some children who face major life challenges, ones that make her acknowledge the blessings of her own upbringing and family.
Remembering what dance was like for her as a kid, she knows that class is a break for many students.
“I feel like I have no other choice but to give them as much as I possibly can,” she said, “and if I’m feeling tired and I walk into another class, I’m feeding off that group of people and what they need from me.”
In her nomination letter, Jean Hoffman wrote about a show Leach choreographed at Winchester School after Keyton Marrotte, 10, died in a sledding accident in town. The show was entitled “Gratitude” and more than 170 students and 30 teachers participated, Hoffman wrote, “resulting in a transformational experience for the whole town.”
J.J. Prior, a teacher at Fuller Elementary School, also nominated Leach as an Extraordinary Woman, writing in his letter that “her role-modeling is a sight to behold.”
“Kristen lives and breathes positive messages that encourage us to always be our best selves,” he added.
From children to seniors, Leach teaches the mantra that “every body moves,” regardless of body type or physical, cognitive or emotional impairments. At every organization, she said, “it’s that same running concept that, if you want to do this, you can, and we’ll get you there and we’ll offer you the tools to give you this kind of noncompetitive team scenario.”
And the overarching theme, one that sometimes goes unspoken, is that dance is a metaphor for life. Mistakes are to be celebrated, Leach tells her students. Performing through a mistake and continuing with a dance or a play or a song is analogous to overcoming obstacles that would otherwise stop them in life, she said.
“That’s how you learn what to correct in life,” she said, “and to kind of move through life thinking you’re not going to make one or should be embarrassed by those is, I think, what causes a lot of anxiety in the world.
“… So, we tell kids, throw it a party. Do you know what your mistake was? Throw that thing a party. Make a mistake and bake it a cake.”