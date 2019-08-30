The awards in Christine Greenwood-Smart’s office at the Savings Bank of Walpole paint an impressive but incomplete picture. From the Lions Club laurels and the N.H. Housing Homeownership Fellowship plaque to the statuettes from Dancing with the Keene Stars, they suggest a powerhouse with diverse and disparate interests — a community leader who knows how to two-step and is good at her job.
But the throughline here is strong — so much so she identifies it herself — and it stretches out the door, past the bank buildings where she got her start to the Birch Street house where she grew up.
You see, before Greenwood-Smart was an extraordinary woman, she was an extraordinary child.
As the hearing, only child of two deaf parents, “I grew up very quick,” says Greenwood-Smart, whose first language was American Sign. “… I was their little mini interpreter.”
That meant helping her mom and dad, Doreen and Perley Boyea, at doctors’ appointments, with paying the electric bill — banking. And when they put her in dance, it proved a natural fit.
“… I was a shy little girl with deaf parents, so I didn’t really do well with speaking out,” she explains. “… But when I got on that stage, all my fear went away, and I just loved it.”
Fast forward a few decades, and Greenwood-Smart, 43, is working to give that same opportunity to scores of area children as secretary of MoCo Arts’ board of directors.
As a mortgage loan officer, she’s closed more than $50 million of mortgages in the county since assuming the role in 2016, according to bank President Mark Bodin. And since joining the Keene Lions Club in 2009, she’s climbed to the top of the state’s leadership ladder.
“We are all products of our experiences and Christine’s experiences have turned her into perhaps the most caring, other-centered person I know,” Bodin wrote in one of several letters nominating her for an Extraordinary Women award.
But why the Lions Club?
“Their main mission ... is eyesight and hearing,” Greenwood-Smart says she learned when looking for a service organization to get involved in. “... I joined it because their mission was near and dear to my heart.
But as she discovered, the organization — whose activities include assistance with glasses, hearing aids and surgeries but is also involved in work around diabetes and pediatric cancer — is about more than eyesight and hearing. And Greenwood-Smart did more than just join.
Starting in 2013-2014, she kicked off a five-year, elected commitment that eventually led her to effectively oversee all the Lions clubs in the western part of New Hampshire as district governor, and then, as council chair, all the clubs in the state. Though well worth it, she says, it was a tall order in terms of time, cost and travel.
But when asked why she did it, her answer’s simple: “They asked me to.”
Still the treasurer of both the Keene Lions Club and its foundation, she also continues to help on the district level as global membership chair. On top of her role as MoCo’s board secretary, she’s chairwoman of its communications committee. She’s also on the board of Northeast Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services Inc.
All of which makes for a packed schedule, keeping the Surry resident out just about every night of the week.
“When I joined (Lions), I had no idea or any understanding of where this would lead to, other than helping,” says Greenwood-Smart, who has two adult sons, two teenage stepsons and a grandson coming any time. “... But as the years have gone on, and as I continue the journey, it’s a special place for me knowing how many people I’ve worked with, how many people I’ve helped.”
She expresses similar gratification about what she does at the Savings Bank of Walpole.
“My favorite part of the job is working with that first-time homebuyer and getting them into the home of their dreams,” she says. “And when you are able to make everything come to fruition and seeing them sitting across the table, holding the keys for the first time, that’s a priceless feeling ... to see them just smiling from ear to ear, saying, ‘We did it.’ ”
It’s in statements like these that another throughline begins to emerge, one that’s less obvious but perhaps more fundamental, that has nothing to do with deafness or dance.
One of the most powerful ways Greenwood-Smart leads people, it seems, is by walking beside them.
In her job, that means guiding clients through complex financial realities they may never have learned. At MoCo, it’s helping give kids a way to express themselves at a time in life when that can be hard. With Lions, it’s making sure a child has the glasses he needs to see. And with her parents, it’s navigating a world where most people hear.
To colleague Kendra Carter, it’s serving as a role model.
“She’s an incredible example of how to share your passion and dedication in the workplace and community while also raising a family,” Carter, a retail operations coordinator with two boys of her own, wrote in a letter nominating Greenwood-Smart for this latest honor. “As I continue to develop myself professionally and find ways to give back to the community I look to women like Christine to draw inspiration from.”
Of course, even the best navigators can use some direction now and then. And for that, she’s grateful to her husband, Jason Smart, the owner of Ye Goodie Shoppe who she married last July. (They met through a Lion.)
“I don’t know if I’ve ever learned how to say no until recently ... until he came along,” she says, of how he’s helped her understand it’s OK not to be able to help everyone all the time. “And he still does, every day.”
Meanwhile, with her parents — who she’s continued to heavily assist, including as her father’s caretaker this year — in the process of transitioning to New England Homes for the Deaf in Danvers, Mass., Greenwood-Smart’s entering uncharted territory.
“I just had this conversation with my husband. I said, ‘You know, now that my parents are thinking of transitioning into this home … what (are) my hobbies?’ ” she says. “And he was like, ‘volunteering and then your parents.’ My parents were my hobby.”
As for how she’ll find the road ahead, a hint: It involves her husband and a Harley.
The point of this recent purchase “is to get us together, and get out, and travel,” she says, her smile rivaling that of a first-time homebuyer, “and just see a little bit of the back side of New Hampshire.”