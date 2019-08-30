Ceil Goff graduated from Boston College in 1961 at a time when women had few professional options. Goff didn’t want to be a teacher or a nurse, she wanted to be a stockbroker.
“Money always interested me. Earning money always interested me,” said Goff, “I dream in numbers.”
As a young girl, the oldest of three and the only girl, she would go with her father, an accountant, to investment firms. She loved watching the ticker tape. She bought her first stock from the Revlon company as a teenage girl.
At a New York job interview, the stockbroker that met with her did not offer her a job, but instead referred her to the Katharine Gibbs School for Secretarial Studies. Goff, not quite understanding his meaning, persisted for clarification.
“We don’t hire women stockbrokers,” he told her. “There are only bathrooms for men.”
Following the rejection, Goff began teaching high school math in Danbury, Conn. She drove a white Chevy Impala convertible with red interior that her students begged to drive.
“I liked teaching. I like people,” said Goff. “How to empower people, how to help people to understand a good sense of themselves. Educating them.”
In 1964, she moved to Pasadena, Calif., with her husband. In 1969, the family, now larger with the addition of two young boys, moved to Keene.
Goff joined the League of Women Voters soon after arriving. Such women’s consciousness-raising groups were popular at the time, with the members divided into study groups, focusing on issues of government policies, education and health care.
These accomplished, actively involved women had a major influence on Goff, especially Ruth Ewing, who at the time was serving on the Mayor’s commission on community goals in Keene. Ruth was active in journalistic and community affairs and inspired Goff to the same.
After going back to school at Keene State College, Goff earned a master’s degree in counseling, to which she put to use supporting underemployed women clarify their goals under a grant for the Title 19 Higher Education Act. In 1970, she continued her work with women as director of what was called Family Planning Agency at the time, a precursor to Planned Parenthood.
In the meantime, Goff had given birth to her third son, but shortly after, separated from her husband. The work at Family Planning Agency was rewarding, but it was part-time, with no benefits. Now a single mother with three boys, Goff’s monetary concerns were more than trivial.
She took on full-time work at Monadnock Family Services, eventually becoming director of outpatient Services. Goff worked to provide group counseling, support and educational groups for a diverse selection of people.
Under the Johnson administration, mental health services enjoyed more freedom and if you needed help you were able to get counseling. “You didn’t need a diagnosis,” says Goff. “You didn’t need a file.”
Goff was vigilant in observing her community and responding to needs that came to her attention. In response to the domestic abuse she witnessed in her groups, she created the Women’s Crisis Service, now part of the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention. When the AIDs epidemic began, Goff created support services based on the work they were doing in Boston.
She also worked to recruit and train foster families at a time when this work was done by private agencies. This work has since been transferred to the state.
In 1980, Goff was the New Hampshire delegate to the White House Conference on Families. The question the conference sought to answer was the same question that had followed Goff from job to job: How do you help people be the best they can be?
By the time Goff left Monadnock Family Services 18 years after she began, she was responsible for outpatient services for five offices in Keene, Walpole, Peterborough, Jaffrey and Winchester. It was 1996, her children were grown, and she had just lost her father.
At the Edward Jones office in Keene, while sorting through her father’s affairs, Goff turned to the agent. “How,” she asked, “do you get to do what you do?” The next day someone contacted her from the main Edward Jones office in St. Louis, and she began her training for her certification from the Securities Exchange Commission online.
She opened her doors in Walpole, in a small office next to the hardware store. To attract clients, Goff turned to teaching again, but this time about the differences between the stock market, bonds, annuities and choices in life insurance.
Goff held classes, four to six a year, at many different venues, many of the classes specifically for women. The turnout was diverse, women in all stages of life looking to learn how to invest.
“The room would be filled,” she said.
Goff’s straight-shooting style and her desire to improve the lives of the people around her was heard. The clients arrived and Goff, at 56 years old, was finally able to do what she had wanted to do when she was 22.
She was also good at it.
“I try to listen to people,” said Goff. “People are important to me. Learning is important to me.”
Goff has built a life and career of working to empower others, through emotional, structural and financial support. She follows her passions and supports the things she thinks are important — education, health care, music and her town — her participation on boards for Keene State College, Prospect-Woodward, Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music and Westmoreland reflect her commitment.
In her work as a financial advisor, she did what she has done all along — listen.
“You need to pay attention to what their needs are,” said Goff about her clients. For her own investments, she says, “I am probably riskier than I should be.”
During Goff’s work with Monadnock Family Services, she was regularly exposed to the diversity of life’s challenges and the fragility of security. Perhaps that has given her the ability to move through life so bravely and big-heartedly, but maybe it was something else that was there all along.
Her desire to be her best and enjoy life is obvious in her company. She is curious and playful. When asked what it is about her that allows her to affect so much change, she shrugs.
“I hate vacuuming my house,” she says. “I like people.”