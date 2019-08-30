Nearly every room in Brenda Dunn’s colorful Keene home is equipped with a bookshelf.
They’re carefully catalogued — poetry in one room, nonfiction in another, and so on. But among the tomes in the entryway, defying this categorization, are scattered copies of the Keene High School Salmagundi, mementos of Dunn’s two decades as an English teacher there.
The 73-year-old New York City native, who is one of this year’s Extraordinary Women honorees, began her career in education in 1968, when she took a job teaching seventh grade after graduating from the City College of New York. Though she hadn’t originally set out on the path to K-12 education, Dunn says her third-grade teacher at P.S. 125 in Harlem was one of her greatest inspirations in her career.
She recalls in that classroom the 30 students were divided into small groups not to rank their ability, but to allow them to work at the level they were ready for — a unique model for education at the time.
“And it’s these chance encounters, I think, that sometimes influence us and inspire us to find something within us that we can give back to the world,” she says. “And I think about her a lot.”
Dunn came to New Hampshire by way of New York state, teaching at high schools in Goshen, N.Y., and New London, N.H., before settling in Keene. Both of her two children attended Keene High, each of them graduating third in their class, and that’s where she met her second husband, Tim Dunn, who was also an English teacher there.
As she talks about her former students, Dunn’s eyes seem to retreat to a far-off place. She can easily pull up stories about this student or that one — like the time a boy who wasn’t known for being a good student made a very original, intellectual connection in one of her classes, prompting a classmate to loudly wonder, “Joey, you’re smart?”
She also thinks back on the restraints of educational traditions that don’t always serve every student equally.
“I also regret that we can’t be more flexible — if there’s a student who doesn’t ‘fit in,’ you try to find out what they’re good at,” she says. “Sometimes they don’t even know.”
One of the greatest joys of her career was working with students who might not be “sequential thinkers” or traditional learners, she says. Another of her great inspirations was her involvement in the peace movement and the Civil Rights Movement during her youth, which helped solidify her belief that everyone deserves a “genuine education,” no matter their level or circumstance.
“It inspired me tremendously and, again, reinforced my feeling that everybody deserves what he or she needs,” she says. “And I was truly honored — I know that’s a cliché, but it’s true — to be able to provide at least some of what kids needed.”
At Keene High, Dunn taught women’s literature, creative writing, advanced English, foundations English and “humanities,” an interdisciplinary course combining arts, world history and literature. Her favorite book to teach was “Catcher in the Rye,” she says, because “it explores the mind and emotions of a boy who is disenchanted by the society he has to live in.”
“English, I think, lends itself more to self-discovery than, say, math. Because you read books, and then you come to class and you talk about, well, what’s going on in this book? Why did the character do this and not this? What do you think of that?” she says. “And they start to put themselves in that picture and say, ‘Well, this is what I think.’ ”
And for her own part, Dunn has never been one to hold back what she thinks.
“I won’t say I was born a rebel, but I did grow up in New York. Which gifted me with my sarcasm, by the way,” Dunn quips. “That’s part of what you just pick up out of the air in Manhattan.”
That “slight rebelliousness,” as she calls it, manifested itself in different ways throughout her career. For example, as head of the teachers’ union, Dunn helped organize a “work to rule” action — during which teachers only did the minimum required of them by their contract — after the school board rejected a new bargaining agreement.
Even today, it’s unfortunate that teachers are not always appreciated, she says.
“If I could do anything, I would somehow make it known to society what a good teacher does, so that their value might go up in the eyes of people who think they’re just going through the motions,” she says.
Dunn also organized a diversity day at the high school to showcase different cultures and backgrounds, an event she says she spearheaded on her own, with little support from school administration. Students prepared food and made crafts for the occasion, she says, even hanging dozens of paper peace cranes from the ceiling of the high school’s hallway.
On top of that, she was advisor of the school’s literary magazine and an environmental club called Concerned Students, which spearheaded efforts to launch Keene High’s first recycling program, and she started a mentorship program for teachers new to the district.
After retiring in 2007, Dunn spent a few years teaching freshman English at Keene State College. But she didn’t enjoy it as much as her days at Keene High, she says, because there wasn’t as much of an opportunity to get to know the students.
Being a teacher is about more than relaying information, she says — teachers are also responsible for supporting students emotionally and helping them understand the world. For example, she recalls a time a student used an insensitive stereotype, and she used it as a chance to start a conversation.
“I was very determined, wherever that came up, to get to the root of it. Not just to ban it. That doesn’t work, because that just means you can’t say it in front of Ms. Dunn. But to understand why those things aren’t acceptable,” she says. “It gets so you almost welcome a moment like that where you’re able to dispel a foolish idea.”
After working in education for nearly 40 years, Dunn has scores of former students out in the world. She and her husband still regularly hear from about two dozen of them, she says, and she still runs into pupils from time to time downtown or at the grocery store.
Looking back, if Dunn hadn’t taken that job teaching seventh grade at a private school, she says she’d likely have ended up “some dignified professor somewhere” teaching English. And while that would have been interesting, she’s quick to say that being able to make connections with the hundreds of students she taught at Keene High — and elsewhere — was so much better.
“I loved what I did,” she says. “I never didn’t love what I did.”