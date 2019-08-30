Some people are natural born leaders. They throw themselves into multiple endeavors — clubs, sports, choirs, bands, student government, mentoring, overseas humanitarian trips — characteristics they carry into adulthood, finding satisfaction doing for others in an endless stream of volunteerism.
Elizabeth “Beth” Wood wasn’t one of those people.
She was shy. Her junior high graduating class totaled five students. She cloistered herself in a small group of friends at Keene High School. She wasn’t into sports. (“The athletic gene missed me.”) She shied away from social and academic clubs, preferring a nondescript lifestyle.
“My parents always tried to get me involved in things,” Wood says. “I wish I knew how enjoyable it was — and not letting the barrier of being shy stop you.”
You could say the effervescent Wood has made up for lost time. About to turn 33 years old, she’s in the vanguard of Keene’s youth leadership movement: raised here, educated here and determined to make her home city a better place.
The shy and quiet student has evolved into an energetic and industrious leader, with a congenial, outgoing personality to match.
In May, Wood started her new job in the newly created position of downtown coordinator in Keene, where she works to promote the downtown district. She is involved in numerous social clubs and local initiatives, from the Walldogs Committee to the Hundred Nights Shelter.
She is one of the founders of the Greater Keene Rotaract Club, part of Rotary International for young adults, ages 18 to 35. Last Christmas she started Operation Elves, a gift-giving program for underprivileged children.
Jennifer Castriotta, who nominated Wood for Extraordinary Women, calls her an unsung hero of the local community. “Beth is involved to such a level that there is rarely a committee or club that betters our community that she is not involved in,” Castriotta writes.
How did Wood bust out of her high school timidity?
Life experiences, mainly. She graduated from Keene State College with a degree in psychology and worked for 11 years as a bartender and general manager at 21 Bar & Grill in Keene. Textbooks to tapster, she learned about people, and grew in confidence along the way.
Born in Derry, Wood moved to Keene from Burlington, Vt., in 6th grade and entered Saint Joseph Regional School in Keene. While the education value was outstanding, she says, it was quite a change going from an 8th-grade class of five students to a high school of more than a thousand.
But she settled into Keene High and set her sights on becoming a teacher, choosing to stay close to home at Keene State. That ambition changed after she took a psychology class and decided it was more to her liking.
Meanwhile, her parents, Scott and Tishka, along with sisters Libby and Ally, headed south to Georgia, joining a migration of family members who resettled there.
“We did it the opposite way — instead of me going away to college, they went away and I stayed,” Wood says with a laugh. “I like Georgia, but I just love New England and I love the seasons.”
She scooped ice cream at Twinkle Town Mini Golf in high school — the sweetest afterschool job someone could hope for, she says –—and began to bartend at 21 while in college. With money tight, she worked often, and the psychology of interacting with a wide range of people from various economic backgrounds took hold.
Education-wise, she wanted to earn her master’s degree, but school loans were a burden so she kept working at 21. She met her future husband there, Matt Wood, better known as Woody.
“And I loved it,” she says of the bar. “I loved everything about it. That’s what got me involved with the community.”
She formed impressions about what worked and what didn’t in the downtown district, digesting the viewpoints of business owners and patrons alike. About four years ago a group of likeminded friends in their 20s — Peter Starkey, Marty Barnard, Sean Bailey — invited Wood to help them get the Greater Keene Rotaract Club off the ground.
“I thought I would get free pizza,” she jokes. Since its founding, she has served as the organization’s president and vice president, throwing herself into community service. The club now has 18 active members, and always welcomes more.
“By starting from the ground up, you can decide what your vision is, what your club is passionate about,” she says. “Rotaract is where my life took a turn. I pushed my boundaries and it showed me what we could accomplish as a small group.”
Community health and mental health are at the top of the club’s service list, no surprise considering both Barnard and Starkey work in that field. Barnard is the mental health coordinator in the Cheshire County Drug Court, and Starkey is at the helm of the Monadnock Area Peer Support Agency based in Keene.
But the club’s community service goals are limitless. For instance, it holds its monthly meetings in the Keene Senior Center and assists in projects with the seniors.
“We pretty much will do anything in the community,” Wood says.
One of her most visible initiatives was starting Operation Elves, a holiday program that provides needy families with gifts. Unlike some programs that deliver wrapped presents to families, Operation Elves asks parents and guardians to choose unwrapped gifts for their kids. About 25 kids were recipients in the first Operation Elves this year, and Wood expects it to continue to grow.
Wood was also on the Walldogs Committee as co-chair of the group that made sure the artists were fed three meals a day. And she’s involved with Radically Rural, a two-day summit Sept. 19-20 in Keene that brings together hundreds of people from around the country to share ideas about promoting a robust, rural communities.
Quietly, she’s also part of several fundraisers in the community, including for juvenile diabetes. She has donated items to Hundred Nights Shelter and cooked meals in her home for people in need there.
Last year the Keene City Council created the downtown coordinator position, a public-private partnership between the city and Monadnock Economic Development Corp., with an office at MEDC headquarters. Already a member of the Downtown Revitalization Committee, Wood started thinking about applying in January though she wondered if she was fully qualified.
“I loved the idea that a lot of what I was already doing would be a part of my job,” she says. “It just felt right.” Still, she was surprised when she got it in April. “I was very shocked. … I get to work with a lot of the same people; it’s just in a different way.”
She started May 1 and one of the many of the goals is working closely with area businesses, and keeping and attracting young people to the area — “How do we bridge that relationship with Keene State? How do we keep them here?” she says. Working with the Walldogs was a lesson in how vibrant Main Street can be without having to close it to traffic. With the murals spaced out, it encouraged people to walk.
“I’m soaking it in, learning all I can,” she says.
Boldly asking questions isn’t a problem for the once-shy high school kid.
“She will be the first person to go out of her way to recognize someone else for doing amazing work or achieving a goal while she rarely promotes herself,” Castriotta writes. “Beth has a huge heart and loves our local community and deserves to be recognized for everything she does to positively impact the area and people around her.”