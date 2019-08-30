When Ann Heffernon moved to Swanzey in 2006, she wanted to help those in need.
Her path in life was cemented when she was introduced to JoAnn Fenton, who brought her into the Elm City Rotary Club in Keene as a member.
“It was the beginning of my volunteer awakening,” said Heffernon, who moved to New Hampshire from her native Weston, Mass. “She was a fabulous mentor who gave me the opportunity to experience (working with) different organizations within the community.”
One of her most significant volunteer roles is coordinating 100 volunteers manning water stations during the annual Clarence DeMar marathon, an Elm City Rotary event. Many of these volunteers have helped during the marathon for decades and return every year.
Heffernon also recruits and places volunteers along the course, at the finish line or wherever needed, and travels the run route throughout the day to make sure there is sufficient water, etc. at the stations.
“It’s been a test of my ability to organize,” said Heffernon.
In addition to serving on the club’s board, Heffernon, who earned recognition as a Paul Harris Fellow through Rotary International, has served as Elm City Rotary’s secretary for several years. That position requires she attend board meetings and track attendance, report to the Rotary District and Rotary International and help with collecting dues.
While her fellow club members are very committed to their volunteer work — the international club’s motto is “Service Above Self” — they still like to have fun.
“There’s a lot of humor in the room — it’s something you need to have at 7 a.m.,” she said of the group’s weekly meeting time. “These people are engaged, involved citizens who are also caring toward one another. I have a lot of good friends there now.”
Her experience with Elm City Rotary led her to become involved with The Community Kitchen of Keene, where she also served on the board and took part in the holiday distribution of food and managed the club’s volunteer schedule throughout the year. She continues to volunteer during special events and on a monthly basis serving meals.
“Phoebe Bray is the most amazing director,” said Heffernon of The Community Kitchen’s leadership. “Watching someone like that make (the kitchen) a better, more sustainable place is incredible.”
Heffernon’s other rotary activities include participating in the distribution of sneakers to third- grade students in local elementary schools and organizing the club’s annual volunteer trek to help with the Polar Express in White River Junction, Vt., each December. The rotary club there has volunteers who in turn help during the DeMar Marathon.
Outside of her rotary efforts, Heffernon has also helped plan Monadnock Family Service’s fundraising event, Men Who Cook. She served on the organization’s board for many years and was active on its development committee and in the RSVP Volunteer Center.
“(Monadnock Family Services) takes care of so many people’s needs,” said Heffernon. “Watching how they’ve grown the practice and turned things around fiscally — it’s a wonderful thing to be part of.”
One of the first volunteer positions she took when she came to New Hampshire was at Linda’s Closet, where she helps customers with their clothing choices. The organization is a free clothing resource for women entering the work force.
Considering her philanthropic spirit, democracy is important to Heffernon, and her work with Cheshire County Democrats is a testament to that.
She’s been active for decades and has served as chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer of the organization. She’s coordinated events (including a women’s rally at Keene State College last fall), canvassed, conducted trainings, ran offices, gave rides, made food — anything that needs to be done. For her efforts, she received the organization’s Democrat of the Year Award in 2017.
When she’s not volunteering, Heffernon, former owner of Pocketful of Rye gift shop in downtown Keene, works as a sales representative for both a paper products company and a clothing/home decor retailer.
She’s a gardener, too — daylilies, hostas and “some of the biggest phlox you’ve ever seen” are her favorites. She’s a fan of reading historical fiction on her iPad — Louise Penny’s latest novel is cued up at the moment.
Spending time with her family is also important — her husband, Jay Ward, has worked at Northfield Mount Hermon School for more than 40 years, and she has two stepsons.
Mary Delisle, JoAnn Fenton and Louise Zerba were joint nominators for Heffernon’s Extraordinary Women honor and pointed out the following attributes in their letter: “Ann never says no when asked (to help). Ann is a gracious and upbeat person with a wonderful laugh. She is the embodiment of an extraordinary person who goes above and beyond.”
Every new endeavor is a learning experience for Heffernon, who said she feels lucky she knows people who have brought her along on this journey to serving her community.
“If I see a need, I try to help how I can in an effective and kind way,” she said.