Sandra Whippie is an educator. Always has been, always — even at 86 years old — will be. Her range is all-encompassing, scholastically to ministerial, the arts to physical fitness. And she loves to dance.
She is an ordained minister, still preaches today. She was an incorporator of the Monadnock Interfaith Project a mere five years ago; she was a founder of the ever-popular N.H. Dance Institute in Keene some 35 years ago. She produced and hosted her own weekly Cheshire TV show, “My Karma Ran Over My Dogma,” a reflection of her humor and values.
She paints, unhesitatingly diagnosing the weaknesses in her finished compositions, eager to forge on. Her house in a quiet Keene neighborhood is adorned with hundreds of family photos and short idioms on the walls of every room, nuggets such as the embroidered and framed, “Don’t start vast projects with half-vast ideas.” Her photos on the walls span six generations of family members.
The interior is immaculate, yet playful signs warn visitors she loves cats, and cat-hair on the furniture is part of the bargain. Her two cats — one from a humane society, the other orphaned after a hurricane in Louisiana — are named Richard Parker (after her father) and Mookie Betts (after, well, you know). She rides her bike around the neighborhood for exercise.
Teaching is her lifelong sweet spot.
She began as a child herself, teaching 1st- and 2nd-graders in Sunday school when she was 12 years old, at a federated church in North Salem, continuing until she was 18. “A little church in a little town needed a teacher. So it was quite natural that I got into teaching,” she says.
Whippie parlayed that early classroom experience into a career, graduating from Keene Teachers College (now Keene State); she was a recipient of the college’s prestigious President’s Outstanding Women of N.H. award in 1998.
Family and career conflicted when her two daughters were born — she married Louie Whippie the day after she graduated — and her first year teaching in Munsonville was cut short because pregnant teachers had to leave the classroom once their pregnancies reached five months. The cycle repeated itself a few years later, this time in Westmoreland, when her second daughter was born. She and Louie later adopted their third child, a son from Korea, when he was 5½.
Today, Whippie’s family tree includes three children (Nina, Lisa and Matthew) four grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, plus 24 first cousins and their families. Large gatherings at a family-owned farm in Ossipee have been a staple through the decades, the most recent taking place on Labor Day Weekend.
Whippie returned to Westmoreland after her second daughter was born, teaching alongside her brother, Richard Cate. Impressed by his skills, she encouraged him to pursue a position in administration. “At that time, I didn’t have a thought to go into school administration myself because only men did,” she says.
Dick Cate went on to become teacher/assistant principal at the former Roosevelt Elementary School in Keene, then principal at Symonds School. He’s still there today, his 57th year in the Keene school system.
Work took Louie Whippie to Raytheon in Lowell, Mass., in the 1960s, so Sandra settled in at South Range Elementary School in Derry for 19 years. While there, she was asked to serve as interim assistant principal for a half-year and the district’s superintendent urged her to consider a full-time position in administration. Times were changing in the early 1970s, and a Women in Education workshop in Concord further cemented Whippie’s ambition for an administrative role in education.
“I encouraged my brother to be a principal and I thought, ‘Why didn’t I think of myself as a principal?’ ” she says.
She attended more workshops, accentuating her “conscious-raising” thoughts on women’s expanding roles as leaders. She recalls one exercise when attendees danced together, then were told to swap roles and for the women to lead. It was eye-opening how difficult it was to adjust, particularly for the men, yet how effective women could be at leading.
“That was quite an experience for me because I learned women had a lot to offer in leadership roles and it’s something I learned in my workshops,” Whippie says. “I had enough confidence in myself to lead.”
She went on to earn a Master’s degree in School Administration and eventually became principal of Marlborough School for seven years. In 1988, she was named N.H. Principal of the Year. While in Marlborough, the values and motivational work habits taught to children at the National Dance Institute in New York City caught her attention. Working with Mario Cassa and Erika Radich, in 1986 they started the N.H. Dance Institute, which is thriving today. “I found pleasure in the arts,” she says.
After retiring from school, Sandra and Louie moved to Walpole, buying a 14-room, 1850s house once owned by Henry Whitney Bellows, a Unitarian minister. It’s behind the Walpole Unitarian Church, where she and Louie had been longtime members, and some of Bellows’ old sermons were written on the walls.
“I was living in his summer home and it was like living in a museum,” she says.
Faith has always been an integral part of her life — her parents were Methodists — and she is especially mindful of tolerance and accepting different points of religious views. She didn’t take a direct path to the ministry, and doesn’t have a theology degree, but in 1993 she was ordained in the Walpole church and served as its minister for seven years.
“God works in mysterious ways,” she says with a chuckle.
They were in the house for only a year when Louie started having terrible headaches and was soon diagnosed with a brain tumor. He had surgery and survived for more than a decade, but needed constant care, prompting a move out of the big house to Keene. “So my life was turned upside down,” says Whippie, who shared at least one meal a day with him in his final years at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland. They had been married 47 years when he died in 2006. They scattered his ashes on the first hole of Hooper Golf Course in Walpole.
Likewise, this has been a summer of mourning and transitions, as her second husband, Donald Potter, died May 31 after four years of marriage. He, too, was diagnosed with a brain tumor just two years into their marriage and Whippie had his hospital bed set up in their living room.
Whippie comes from an athletic family, as her father (Richard Parker Cate) and grandfather (Murray Edward Cate) were deeply involved in starting YMCAs throughout the northeast. Her father was a standout gymnast, swimmer and competitive diver. He would balance her upright in one hand, stretched skyward, and photos on her walls prove it.
“The YMCA triangle was really the motto of our family — spirit, mind and body,” she says. “My father taught me how to be courageous. He taught me don’t be afraid. That courage has been a benefit to me in my later years.”
Whippie pays close attention to current events, including the struggles of students and teachers amid the pandemic and its fallout. An educator to the core, she is optimistic that reason will eventually prevail over the divisiveness of the times.
“I have a lot of faith in young people,” she says. “Somehow, I think they’re going to work this out. Education is the answer. That’s how we got as far as we have. We have to believe in the education system to bring back strength and respect.”
