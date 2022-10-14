Sandra Whippie

Sandra Whippie poses for a portrait in her kitchen next to her “chicken coop."

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Sandra Whippie is an educator. Always has been, always — even at 86 years old — will be. Her range is all-encompassing, scholastically to ministerial, the arts to physical fitness. And she loves to dance.

She is an ordained minister, still preaches today. She was an incorporator of the Monadnock Interfaith Project a mere five years ago; she was a founder of the ever-popular N.H. Dance Institute in Keene some 35 years ago. She produced and hosted her own weekly Cheshire TV show, “My Karma Ran Over My Dogma,” a reflection of her humor and values.

Sandra Whippie is the winner of a 2022 Extraordinary Women award. Video by Jeff Kolter for The Sentinel.

