When Sally Rinehart signed up to run an eight-mile race in New Milford, Conn., at age 31 and three months pregnant, it never entered her mind that she’d be the only woman. The first woman.
When, at 60, she started her real estate, construction and development companies — Country Farm Real Estate and Country Farm Builders — in 2000 with a partner, it was never a consideration that such an industry was typically male-dominated.
And while in that business for 10 years, when it came to negotiating terms with subcontractors, suppliers, planning boards and the like, she never felt at a disadvantage as a woman.
“I met a woman who also attempted to build houses,” says Rinehart, now 83. “She said she couldn’t do it because no one had accepted her as a woman doing that work. I never had that sense.
“I think it’s important when you are trying to establish an identity or credibility that you also accept the knowledge of other people,” she says. “I knew and always knew that the electrician would know worlds more about electricity than I did. ... You have to (understand) what you know and not feel badly about that.
“I found that men respected me because I didn’t try to be in their shoes.”
This is not to say Rinehart didn’t know about sexism or encounter it. As a high school senior, she was selected class salutatorian while another girl was chosen valedictorian. It was anticipated that both would give speeches at graduation.
“However, the powers that be felt it wouldn’t look good not to have a boy give a speech,” she says in an email. “They convinced me that I really didn’t want to give a speech, and they had something really special for me to do instead, and that was to hand out diplomas.
“I gave into the pressure but for sure I wouldn’t do that now.”
Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., Rinehart lived in the Steel City for 23 years. Hints of her sports interests can be found in her School Street home in Keene. A weathered “Terrible Towel,” the kind waved by avid Steelers football fans, covers one arm of her couch; a Football for Dummies book is stacked under the television.
“You can’t be born in Pittsburgh and not be a Steelers fan,” she says. “I used to give my son (Kent) grief about his sports addiction and told him I would do spectator sports when I was old. And that’s what I do. I enjoy watching football very much.”
Her dad was treasurer of US Steel National Tube Works. As part of his job, he distributed pay to all employees — in cash.
“He had to carry a gun on pay day, which, fortunately, he never had to use,” she says.
He died on a New Year’s Eve from a heart attack when Rinehart was just 10. Her mom, who was 45 at the time of his death, “instantly aged to 65,” she recalls, but lived until she was 99.
Rinehart says she never looked back when she left Pittsburgh, and New Milford, in Litchfield County, just west of Hartford, eventually became her home.
Her real estate business success was tied to sensible, moderate approaches to conceiving and financing residential development work. She had already built a real estate resume as an agent, including working for Sotheby’s, for 35 years.
“We sort of never got ahead of ourselves,” she recalls. “We were sort of conservative. We self-financed everything we built. We weren’t taking loans out. The last house we built was the one that stayed on the market the longest, and that was 2007.”
Rinehart moves through community life and personal challenges cheerfully, optimistically, undaunted. She volunteers and advocates for seniors, the Keene Public Library and her family. She says her life’s greatest gift is seven grandchildren.
“It’s a wonderful thing to be a kid again with grandkids,” she says.
Her husband, Bert, to whom she’s been married since 2012, has a form of dementia that has progressed almost from the time they wed. Previously, she was married to a U.S. Air Force and professional pilot. In addition to Kent, she has two daughters. She and Bert moved to Keene, getting closer to one daughter, Heidi, a doctor at Cheshire Medical Center. Her other daughter, Dana, is a controller for a company working on self-driving car technology, and Kent is director of admissions for Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
Bert’s disease may be the result of numerous small strokes, she says. He spends time at Castle Center, located at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, where staff are skilled at helping those with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. When Bert was first diagnosed, Rinehart didn’t think he would survive more than a few years, but it’s been 10 years now, and he clearly benefits from the time at the center.
“This has been a very long slow slog for him,” she says. “At the Castle Center, they are all engaging him … gosh, I should have taken him a long time ago.”
Rinehart has not been without her own physical trials. A runner since she was 29, she was out for a jog on a March day in 2012 in New Milford when she was struck from behind by a car driven by a teenager.
“A school bus driver was coming in one direction, and the girl was coming the other,” she recalls. “I had just crossed the road. There was a bad curve. She hit me from behind. I was so lucky. I went over her windshield and her roof and broke my right leg.”
It was worse than she willingly describes, says the person who nominated Rinehart for an Extraordinary Women award.
“At one point the doctors feared she would lose her leg due to infection,” said her friend Molly Lane in the nomination form. “With Sally’s great determination and hard work, she made a full recovery. It is this incredible work ethic and determination that has allowed Sally to help so many in this community.”
In New Milford, Rinehart was active with the library and helped start a daycare center. Bert and Sally arrived in Keene about 10 years ago, and it was almost immediately that Rinehart saw an opportunity to put into gear her running experience, interest in volunteering and willingness to engage in her new community. The Sentinel, Elm City Rotary, Cheshire Medical Center, Body and Soul Personalized Fitness and Ted’s Shoe and Sport had joined forces to develop a 13-week training program for the first-ever DeMar Half Marathon, to be staged for the first time in 2014.
She took part in the training and quickly became part of the Super Seniors effort, which engages those over age 70 by completing intervals of a marathon during the summer and finishing the final 1.2 miles during the DeMar. The idea was Jean Hoffman’s, and Rinehart has chaired that group for nine years. She has since added the Super Duper Seniors to the mix for those over age 80 who want to participate.
“It motivates seniors to get out and walk,” Lane said. “The main goal is to try to get seniors to become more active in a situation where they feel comfortable and encouraged. The program has grown to over 100 participants.”
“There was nothing for people over 70,” recalls Rinehart. There needed to be a program for folks who wanted to remain active, no matter their age, she says. Now, there is an active pickleball group; naturally, Rinehart is part of it.
“Before you hit 70, you can pretend you’re not old, but when you hit 70 ...”
Three times Rinehart has run the DeMar Half Marathon, though she admits there’s a fair amount of walking involved now. Her plan was to complete the DeMar Half this year, too.
“Molly Lane asked if I’d walk with (former Mayor) Kendall (Lane),” she says. “Last year, we did a walk/run for the half. We’re going to do that again this year.”
In 2014, that first year, she won her age class, a feat she considers her “most extraordinary.”
Rinehart’s work on behalf of seniors extends to the Keene Senior Center, for which she has organized an annual golf tournament and serves on the board of directors.
The Elm City Rotary presented her with a prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship award for her efforts on behalf of seniors and the DeMar in 2020. She’s a member of the Friends of the Keene Library. And during the holidays, Rinehart fills her home with 100 lit Christmas trees, inviting all to visit.
Says Lane, “It is a great source of community joy for all.”
Modestly, Rinehart doesn’t think she is “extraordinary,” tends to minimize her contributions and downplays her 2022 Extraordinary Women award. So, perhaps it’s her example of what’s possible at her age — at any age, for that matter — that is noteworthy.
“I would say I don’t let age define me,” she says. “I try to encourage people to stay as active as long as they can.”
Adds Lane, “Sally’s advocacy for seniors is a major contribution to our community. A population that often finds it difficult to have their voices heard, Sally speaks for them with passion and dedication.”
