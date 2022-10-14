If there’s a need anywhere in her community, Roberta Heinonen can help.
That has been her philosophy since the Winchester native (and Richmond resident) began working for her hometown 20 years ago as a selectman’s assistant, starting with helping to plan its 250th celebration. She later became town administrator.
When the town’s annual pickle festival planning committee was disbanding, she and her family took the reins and kept it thriving for the next 14 years, during which the event became a nonprofit organization and its success grew.
During those years, as needs arose in the community, her name became synonymous with making things happen.
“People started to say, ‘Roberta can do it,’” she said. “If there’s a need and I have the opportunity and time, I’ll step forward and help.”
She was appointed as a Winchester selectman in 2007, a position she held until 2020 (she also served seven of those years as board chair).
For 16 years, she served on the board of the Winchester Learning Center, a nonprofit United Way childcare, preschool and family resource center.
Her son was 3 years old when the center opened and her two younger children also received services there.
“I just thought it was important to be involved in my child’s daycare,” she said.
While she served on the center’s board, it has grown from the basement of a church to its current building, doubling its capacity; and an outdoor education nature park was added.
In 2016, while the single mother raised three young children, she decided to change careers and pursue a degree in nursing — she’s now an RN.
At the same time, she began volunteering for (and later joined the board of) the Hundred Nights shelter in Keene, which is in the midst of a capital campaign to build a new state-of-the-art $5.5 million facility.
She remembers working at the shelter at the start of the pandemic.
“Everything was so unknown,” she said. “I remember going in at 6 a.m., taking temperatures and coming back to do it again at night.”
When the Winchester Ambulance Department was lacking personnel, Heinonen stepped in again. She had just started nursing school. She’s now an EMT with the department, a position she’s held for more than five years. The department now has more than a dozen paid service providers and is one of the busiest in the county, with more than 800 calls a year.
She became a basic life support instructor for Genesis HealthCare, providing certification for healthcare staff; and she also provides CPR certification (on a volunteer basis) to childcare centers, schools and other institutions and workplaces.
Over the years, she’s served in various other town capacities, including on Winchester’s budget committee, as well as its planning and zoning boards. She also joined the board of Gathering Waters Chartered Public School.
Her passion these days is working full-time as a nurse with Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services.
“If I’m doing an admission or evaluation, it’s a traumatic time for families,” she said. “They don’t know if they can keep (their loved one) at home. Once I let them know I’ll be by their side, you can see their relief.”
Her children — Billy, 25; Abigail, 23; and Annalia, 17 — have stood alongside her as younger children and are now following in their mother’s footsteps doing their own volunteer work. Her son is a Spanish teacher working in Spain; her youngest daughter puts in time working at the Monadnock Humane Society; and her middle child is a dental hygienist working to offer free dental care to populations in need.
When she’s not busy working or volunteering, Heinonen is doing homework. She’s back in school full-time, studying to earn her Bachelor of Science degree and she also cares for her elderly parents.
After she graduates in May, she finally plans to take a well-deserved breather.
“I’m going on vacation somewhere,” she said. “On a cruise, to a beach or over to Spain to see my son.”
Until then, she’ll undoubtedly stay busy.
“I’m so used to it; it’s hard for me to have downtime — I don’t watch TV or binge Netflix,” she said. “It’s important if there’s a need out there to do the work. If someone doesn’t do (the work), what happens to those who need (the service)?”
