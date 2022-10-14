Roberta Heinonen

Roberta Heinonen poses for a portrait at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, where she is a hospice nurse.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

If there’s a need anywhere in her community, Roberta Heinonen can help. 

That has been her philosophy since the Winchester native (and Richmond resident) began working for her hometown 20 years ago as a selectman’s assistant, starting with helping to plan its 250th celebration. She later became town administrator.

Roberta Heinonen is the winner of a 2022 Extraordinary Women award. Video by Hannah Schroeder / Keene Sentinel Staff

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.